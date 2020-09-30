“We are currently risking everything we have achieved”

Coronavirus infections are also on the rise in Germany – and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is using the general debate in the Bundestag for an extremely urgent appeal. Merkel spoke about the budget for 2021, but the Chancellor stressed that she could not deliver a routine speech in this situation. “We are currently experiencing a decrease in caution,” Merkel said on Wednesday.

Everyone again longed for closeness, contact and togetherness. ‘I can feel that myself. I don’t feel any different from others, ”said the chancellor. “But we are currently risking everything that we have achieved in recent months.” It should not be allowed again to threaten national restrictions. She wanted to do everything she could to avoid another nationwide shutdown, the chancellor said.

The pandemic lasts a long time and you have a difficult time in the fall and winter. “I appeal to all of you, keep to the rules that must continue to apply for the foreseeable future, we all, as citizens of this society, pay more attention to each other again.” It depends on each individual, “so I ask you,” Merkel said.

She was sure that life “as we knew it” would come back, the chancellor said. The families would celebrate again, clubs, theaters and football stadiums would be full again – “what a joy it will be”. But now everyone must act “patiently and wisely” and thus save lives. The worsening situation with corona infections must be taken seriously.

Compliance with the rules now protects not only the elderly but also the open and free society as a whole, she emphasized. Germany could grow as a community through this historic challenge. Merkel called for people to talk, explain and mediate with each other.

The pandemic put the world, Europe and Germany on an “unprecedented test,” she said. Germany got through the crisis relatively well, also thanks to the extraordinary sense of responsibility of its citizens.

The Corona-Warnapp rated it as a success, referring to 18 million downloads in Germany currently. This is unique in Europe, although there are of course “teething problems”.

Before the 30th anniversary of the reunification on October 3, Merkel said that this “wonderful anniversary” would not be celebrated as it was envisioned a year ago. “It will be quieter than for the occasion”.

Federal and state governments agreed on strict corona requirements on Tuesday given the increasing number of infections. Merkel and the Prime Minister agreed, among other things, on tiered upper limits of ten to fifty participants in private parties. These limits should apply in countries where the number of new infections exceeds certain values. In addition, guests must pay a minimum fine of at least EUR 50 for incorrect information on restaurant contact lists.

Merkel defended the new debt budget of 96 billion euros in the face of an exceptional emergency. It is now possible to react “quickly and forcefully” to the crisis, as there have been budgets without new debt for years. In order to act in future crises, it is important to return to ‘constitutionally just management’ as soon as possible. However, the right decisions have now been taken to strengthen and invest social cohesion.

AfD faction leader Alice Weidel accused the federal government of failure. “Your excessive measures are making the Corona crisis the worst recession in Germany’s history,” she said, demanding, “Stop fomenting panic.” (With dpa, AFP)