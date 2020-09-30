New trains for CP and asbestos in coaches purchased from Renfe | Podcast on Carris

About Carris is the new rail podcast. In this episode, the issue of asbestos in cars purchased from the Spanish Renfe is discussed, the plan to purchase rolling stock for CP and the Ramal da Alfândega, in Porto. With Carlos Cipriano, Diogo Ferreira Nunes and Ruben Martins.

