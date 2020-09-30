Winter in Homes Won’t Be the Same Across Country, Says Director General of Health | Covid-19

The Director General of Health, Graça Freitas, who is heard at the Health Commission of the Assembly of the Republic, this Wednesday morning, said, about the homes of the elderly that “the country will not be the same next winter. “. The head of the general directorate of health (DGS) indicated that contacts are underway with the various health authorities “in order to stratify the risk”. The measures to be applied can be differentiated according to this risk, it was implied.

“There are areas, municipalities, regions affected differently by the community. In these regions, where the circulation of the virus is more active, we, Health, must be more concerned. And I really wanted to convey this notion: we talk a lot with the health authorities, in order to do this risk stratification. It is different from a municipality which has cases in the community of another which does not have many ”, declared, at the end of the first round of questions, in which only the questions of André Ventura, de Chega, were left for later, as there was a problem with the hearing of the deputy who participated by videoconference.

With questions very focused on what happened at the Reguengos de Monsaraz house, where 18 people died, Graça Freitas insisted that there was no “inaction”, saying that one lessons learned from what happened there was that there was a need to react more quickly. at the first sign that there may be a positive case.

In response to MPs, the Director General of Health updated some figures, noting that the latest available data indicates the existence of 302 active outbreaks across the country, including 51 in nursing homes – ten in the north. , two in the north. Centro, 35 in Lisbon and the Tagus Valley, three in Alentejo and three in Algarve. Everyone, inside and outside their home, is “typical”, guaranteed Graça Freitas. Regarding the case fatality rate of patients over 80 years old, the head of the DGS has guaranteed that it is at 17.42%, which places Portugal in 13th position compared to other European countries.

The director general of health also explained to the deputies present at the committee that the vaccination against influenza at home and for the groups considered as priority started last Monday and that, in this first phase, 335 thousand doses are available, “this which will be sufficient to vaccinate all residents, all health professionals, all those who take care of vulnerable populations and also pregnant women, which we include because we also protect your child from the next flu season ”, a- he said, stressing the importance of prolonged vaccination especially this winter: “It is one of the major measures for the preparation of the Fall / Winter Plan, the less flu we have, the less we will have to make a differential diagnosis with a virus which gives practically the same symptoms ”.

Graça Freitas now hears the second round of questions, with some deputies asking for clarification on the rapid intervention brigades and the PSD regretting having heard the information available on this subject from the PUBLIC.

