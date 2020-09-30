Checking the facts. Only Cuba and Lithuania have more doctors than Portugal, as a proportion of the population? – Observer

A widely shared Facebook post alleges, among other things, at least misleading considerations about the Covid-19 pandemic, that Cuba and Lithuania are the only countries in the world where there are more doctors than in Portugal.

The information is attributed to the World Bank, at the same time it mentions, citing Pordata, that our country has about 56,000 doctors. Given that this is correct: in 2019, Portugal had 55,432 doctors, up from 32,498 at the start of the 21st century.

The claim that only Cuba and Lithuania have more doctors than Portugal is false. Looking at the World Bank database, as cited by the author of the Facebook post, it appears that Portugal, despite being among the countries with more doctors globally, is not, as the article says, in third place.

Here are the top 10 doctors in the world per 1000 inhabitants, with an indication of the year to which the statistics refer, according to the World Bank:

Cuba – 8.4 (2018) Monaco – 7.5 (2014) Georgia – 7.1 (2018) Lithuania – 6.4 (2018) San Marino – 6.1 (2014) Greece – 5.5 (2017) Belarus. 5.2 (2017) Austria – 5.2 (2017) Portugal – 5.1 (2017) Uruguay – 5.1 (2017)

If we consult another database, that of the World Health Organization (WHO), which groups the values ​​per physician per 10,000 inhabitants, the result is identical:

Cuba – 84.22 (2018) Monaco – 75.07 (2014) Georgia – 71.2 (2018) Lithuania – 63.53 (2018) San Marino – 61.09 (2014) Greece – 54.79 (2017) Belarus – 51.91 (2015) Austria – 51.7 (2017) Portugal – 51.24 (2017) Uruguay – 50.79 (2017)

Whether the high number of physicians is reflected in the efficiency and quality of health of a country is another question. Portugal has indeed many doctors, but health services, especially in the public sector, are far from other countries with a similar level of development. The problem is precisely the lack of doctors in the national health service, as the Portuguese Medical Association admitted.

“52 thousand are registered in the Order alone”, declared the president in June 2019, in an interview with Agência Lusa, adding that, of this number, “approximately 45 thousand doctors work in Portugal”. The problem, according to Miguel Guimarães, is that “there are less than 29,000 in the NHS, including 10,000 trainees, still in specialized training”. Trading for children, the SNS currently has only 19,000 fully trained doctors.

Medical jobs: is there a shortage of doctors in Portugal or only in the NHS? What is the situation of universities? How can the new courses be?

False. Although Portugal is in the top 10 in the world in terms of number of doctors, it is wrong that only Cuba and Lithuania have more professionals than our country, which in absolute number of doctors in the world ranks 9th. position.

According to the Observer classification, this content is:

False

In Facebook’s classification system, this content is:

FALSE: Major content claims are factually inaccurate. Typically, this option matches “false” or “mostly false” classifications on fact checker websites.

Note: This content was selected by the Observer as part of a fact-checking partnership with Facebook.