Draft law with “serious weaknesses”: criticism of plans for a lobby register – politics

The lobby registry planned by the grand coalition does not go far enough for business associations and consumer advocates. “We expect government factions to improve the lobby register,” Klaus Müller, board member at the Federation of German Consumer Organizations, said Wednesday.

Other countries have long made progress here. The federal government should not “surrender to an outdated concept of democracy,” Müller warned. In 2018, consumer advocates joined forces with Transparency International Germany, the Federation of German Industries (BDI), the Association of the Chemical Industry (VCI) and other partners to form an ‘Alliance for Lobbying Transparency’, calling for clear rules for lobbyists.

A lobby registry was “long overdue” and greater transparency in advocacy was “absolutely necessary,” said VCI director Norbert Theihs. “Backroom chatter would only hurt us all.” It is essential to include the federal government in the regulation.

At the end of August, the government coalition introduced a bill that only applies to lobbying in the Bundestag. Most of the laws are not made in parliament, but in ministries. After massive criticism, the federal government gave in.

The coalition now wants to improve its bill so that lobbyists lobbying ministries must also disclose their clients. However, a new concept is not yet available. Lobbying work must be made visible not only at the top of the ministries, but also at the speaker level, demanded Transparency Germany chairman Hartmut Bäumer.

Business representatives are also critical of other points in the coalition’s plans. The bill has “serious shortcomings”, said Albrecht von der Hagen, general director of the Association of Family Businesses. In particular, he criticized the exceptions for employers’ associations, trade unions, churches and municipal associations. In contrast, “those who generate the money would be examined from top to bottom.”

Next Thursday, the planned lobby register will be discussed during a hearing in the Bundestag.