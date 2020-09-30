China prepares competition case against Google – Observer

Chinese authorities are opening an investigation into American Alphabet (owner of Google) for possible anti-competitive practices, Reuters news agency said on Wednesday. It’s a move that could be officially announced in the coming weeks and further undermine relations between the United States and China.

The case stems from a complaint by Chinese telecommunications “giant” Huawei, which complained that Google was taking advantage of its dominant position in the mobile operating systems (Android) sector to hurt competition.

The formal decision, according to two sources told Reuters, is expected to be announced in October, that is, even before the US elections (in November). These are elections in which Donald Trump is trying to beat Joe Biden and be re-elected, Trump who in recent months has increased pressure on major Chinese technologies – has put Huawei on the “blacklist” (preventing Google from working with Huawei to achieve this) the Android operating system) and forcing the company that owns the social network Tiktok to cede control of operations in the United States.

Huawei missed its annual revenue target of $ 12 billion, blaming the US administration’s decisions to prevent the installation of Android on Chinese brand “smartphones”. In response, Huawei will now equip its mobile phones with its own operating system – Harmony.