Spanish government is trying to ‘shut down’ big cities with ‘extreme situation’ at Covid-19, like Madrid – Observe

The Spanish government will present this Wednesday to the autonomous communities with a proposal for a coordinated response to the spread of Covid-19 throughout the country, which, if applied, would strongly condition the entry and exit of people in the city of Madrid in this regard. moment. in ten other cities of the country.

The document, to which newspapers like ABC and El Mundo have had access, includes a list with a set of measures that the governments of the autonomous communities must adopt in municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants in which at least one of the three conditions is met. :

if during the previous 14 days the number of cases is on average 500 cases per day or more per 100,000 inhabitants (five per thousand inhabitants) if the Covid-19 diagnostic tests carried out during the previous 14 days have had at least municipality on average more than 10% positive results if the occupancy of beds in intensive care units with patients with Covid-19 is greater than 35% of the maximum capacity of these units

When at least one of these conditions is confirmed, the government and the Spanish Ministry of Health want the autonomous communities “to restrict the entry and exit of people from the municipalities concerned”. This closure of the city limits is not valid for cases where mobility is duly justified, namely “for professional reasons or of assistance to health centers, as well as for travel to educational establishments, among others ”, specifies the newspaper ABC.

The Spanish newspaper El Mundo has made the accounts of the communes where strong restrictions on the entry and exit of people would apply for the moment and affirms that the Ministry of Health “proposes to close Madrid and ten other big cities” who find themselves in “extreme situations”.

The document is not approved. Yes, it will be presented by the Government this Wednesday to the heads of the autonomous communities within the Interterritorial Council, a health coordination body created to ensure that health and health care policies are equitable and are also guaranteed in the communities. autonomous. from Spain.

In addition to the confinement of large cities, with a sort of sanitary cordon that is not only valid for those who have to move for reasons of work, studies or health care, the Spanish Ministry of Health offers to autonomous communities several measures for the territories with the evoked “extreme situation” of contagions, among which:

Maximum of six people in “social gatherings”, including family members, both in public and private spaces (such as inside homes). Only more than six people are authorized if they are cohabiting or concentrated for professional or institutional reasons Closure of play areas, to avoid concentrations of people The authorized capacity in places of worship must increase to one third of the maximum capacity. A safety distance of 1.5 meters between people is also required. New maximum limits for people at funerals, simultaneously: ten in confined spaces, 15 in open spaces. There is also a maximum limit of 15 people in each cremation or burial Stores and other public service establishments with a maximum permitted capacity of 50% of the capacity – and with mandatory closing at 10 p.m. Hotels, restaurants and casinos with a maximum authorized capacity of 50% (indoor and outdoor) to 60% (outdoor and outdoor) of the capacity. Consumption at the counter prohibited Six people maximum at tables in bars and restaurants. These establishments will have to close at 11 p.m. and will no longer be able to accept customers after 10 p.m. Food collection services for home delivery without time restriction Group sport (non-federated) may not be practiced by more than six people

