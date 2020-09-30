187 dead: for decades the country did not take right-wing extremists – politically – seriously enough

The assassins come with firearms, bombs, knives, baseball bats, hammers, iron bars, incendiary bombs. They only kill with their fists and feet, which are in heavy boots and nondescript loafers. Or they drive their victims to death by drowning in a body of water. The right-wing extremists are arbitrary in their violence. The victims, almost always weaker than the attackers, have no chance.

The violence affects everyone. Refugees like Samuel Yeboah, who was burned in 1991, leftists like squatters Silvio Meier who was stabbed to death in 1992, punks like Sven Beuter, who died in 1996, police officers like Stefan Grage who was shot in 1997, homeless people like Dieter Manzke, who died in 2001 was tortured to death, mentally handicapped like 2003 Andreas Oertel trampled to death, gays like Christopher W.

A pregnant woman like Marwa al Sherbini is also under attack, and a racist stabbed her to death in the Dresden Regional Court in 2009. In 2019, Walter Lübcke, district president of Kassel, dies in the first fatal right-wing assassination attempt on a politician in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany. No one can feel safe.

Right-wing perpetrators have killed at least 187 people since reunification. This is the result of a lengthy investigation of the Tagesspiegel, which began in September 2000 with a list of 93 victims of right-wing violence since October 1990. The official number was much lower: police believed that 24 people had been killed in attacks by right-wing perpetrators.

Two decades later, the gap between the official balance sheet and the paper’s investigation has diminished, but it remains troubling.

See the list of victims of right-wing violence with background information about the victims and the crime.

After the racist Tobias Rathjen shot and killed nine young men and women from immigrant families in Hanau in February, police have killed a total of 109 right-wing violence since reunification. Without the investigation of the Tagesspiegel, which first collaborated with the “Frankfurter Rundschau” and now with “Zeit Online”, dozens of the 109 dead would not be officially recognized as victims of right-wing perpetrators.

Only under pressure from the media, backed by civil society initiatives such as the Potsdam Association of Victim’s Perspective and accompanied by persistent questions, especially from leftist and Green MPs, has anything changed.

Today’s findings are similar to those of 2000: many countries find it difficult to see the extent of murderous violence from the right.

It often takes years for murders to be classified as politically motivated. The republic often has a cloudy appearance. Eyesight varies depending on the authority and the minister.

The first politician to not accept the discrepancy between the official and social number of deaths was Otto Schily (SPD), Federal Minister of the Interior in September 2000. Upon request, he gave the day for the first special publication of Tagesspiegel and “Frankfurter Rundschau” admitted that there were “deficits in the recording.” Schily then spoke vigorously with colleagues in his country. Successfully.

While states are reluctant to be warned by the federal government, old cases were reported as right-wing violence. As early as November 2000, Schily was able to announce that the official death toll was 36. That was 50 percent more than in September. But the cases reported later were too violent to still be dismissed as apolitical.

Only when the extreme right-wing NSU came to light, many people opened their eyes

An example: Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein did not report the attacks by the neo-Nazi Kay Diesner. Diesner shot a left-wing bookseller in Berlin in February 1997 and killed police officer Stefan Grage with his pump gun while on flight in Schleswig-Holstein. Another officer was seriously injured.

The Lübeck Regional Court sentenced Diesner to life imprisonment and stated that his guilt was particularly serious. The judges saw Diesner as “bad right-wing extremist ideas”. Yet the case was not classified as a right-wing murder until the end of 2000.

After Schily drove the rural colleagues, not much happened for a long time. Cases were reported here and there, according to the Tagesspiegel in other special publications a steadily growing number of deaths due to right-wing violence. But it was suspected: only in extreme tragedies will the state broaden its view of the murderous dimension of right-wing extremism.

The tragedy that the republic suddenly became aware of in November 2011, while smoldering for a long time, was the NSU.

After the dramatic end of the terror cell that killed ten people, ministers and authorities in some countries began to reconsider. The NSU case showed that security authorities had failed and that the perception of right-wing violence was underdeveloped.

At a rally, protesters hold signs with portraits of NSU victims. In Munich the trial was in the morning … Photo: Lino Mirgeler / dpa

Hardly anyone in the state or in society questioned whether the murder of nine migrants of Turkish and Greek descent between 2000 and 2006 could be racially motivated. With the NSU shock, the question became more urgent whether the republic had misjudged any more murders. The first state politician who wanted to know exactly was Holger Stahlknecht (CDU), Minister of the Interior in Saxony-Anhalt.

In 2012 he asked the Tagesspiegel to name old cases from Saxony-Anhalt. There were nine of them. The State Bureau of Investigation and the Public Prosecution said three cases should be reported as right-wing killings. Brandenburg and Berlin followed. Both worked with scientists to investigate their old cases. The result: Brandenburg reported nine acts of violence as right-wing motivated in 2015, in Berlin there were six cases with seven fatalities in 2018. Two deaths were neo-Nazis who were stabbed to death by a neo-Nazi in 1997.

The danger of right-wing militancy continues to increase

Thuringia now also wants to investigate old cases that are being discussed in Lower Saxony. The other countries remain silent or move slowly. After long debates, Bavaria classified the David Sonboly massacre as a right-wing act of violence. The racist German-Iranian shot nine people from Sinti, Roma and immigrant families in Munich in July 2016.

And the danger of right-wing militancy continues to increase. The murder of Kassel district president Walter Lübcke in June 2019, the October attack by Stephan Balliet in Halle, who wanted to storm the synagogue and shot two passers-by, and then the February 2020 attack with nine victims of racism in Hanau testify to further crime on the right Violence.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen whether these tragedies will lead to how many countries investigate murder crimes that were supposedly right-wing motivated. There was a ray of hope at the end of 2019.

In the case of a fatal arson in 1991, this is now being re-investigated

The then head of LKA North Rhine-Westphalia, Frank Hoever, corrected the assessment of a 2003 case. At the time, ex-mercenary Thomas Adolf had shot and killed the lawyer Hartmut Nickel, his daughter Alja and Nickel’s wife Mechthild Bucksteeg in Overath. The Cologne Regional Court sentenced Adolf to life imprisonment in 2004, called the guilt particularly serious and saw a National Socialist motive. But it took 16 years for the case to be judged for what it was: the act of a Nazi who murdered three people out of hatred.

And then there is the atypical case of Samuel Yeboah. The Ghanaian died in 1991 in an arson attack on a refugee home in Saarlouis, injuring 18 people. The police surprisingly classified the case as correct, although no perpetrator was known. This can now change. The federal prosecutor’s office took over the investigation in 2020. Almost 30 years after the attack, the rule of law shows lasting strength. And possibly corrects omissions.