Belgium appoints new Prime Minister and ends 16 months of political crisis – Observer

Current Belgian finance minister Alexander de Croo takes office as prime minister on Thursday, after being officially appointed to the post on Wednesday, ending a 16-month marathon of political crisis.

De Croo, 44, was the head of the Flemish liberal party Open VLD, and his federal government – whose composition is not yet known – should reflect the balance achieved between the seven Flemish and French-speaking parties that are part of it. of the government coalition, nicknamed ‘Vivaldi’.

The Belgian federal elections took place on May 26, 2019, five months after the resignation of then-Prime Minister Charles Michel, and since then the goal of forming a majority government has not been achieved.

De Croo is due to take office on Thursday and present his program and the composition of the government, replacing the interim Prime Minister, Sophie Wilmès.

In August, the country had already broken the previous record of political crisis (589 days), set on December 6, 2011.