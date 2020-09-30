After the first TV duel: Trump is the winner – politics

The night was a disaster for Joe Biden. Millions of television viewers have seen an old man who needs time to concentrate and form the words with which to attack his rival.

In terms of age, there are three and a half years between Donald Trump (74) and Joe Biden (77). On the television stage in Ohio, they seemed to come from several generations. Biden’s skin looked waxy in the headlights and his movements were stiff. Trump acted vigorously and aggressively.

Nevertheless, many observers analyze that Biden is the winner of the debate. Your justifications for this judgment are understandable. Biden had the facts on his side and the better arguments on many issues. He acted verbally when Trump insulted him without engaging in a screaming duel. “He stood his ground,” many say gratefully – he has not revealed any terrain. To this extent he lived up to expectations.

Biden wins in style, Trump in assertiveness

Biden also seemed more polite and presidential. He interrupted Trump much less often than the other way around, Trump interrupted him. In terms of style and arguments, the grandfather sir may have won over the bully.

Only: are these the decisive disciplines?

US voters have a choice: between a gruff and often outrageous president who also lies, but seems to be in the juice and radiating energy. As well as a polite man whose habit instills more confidence, who usually lets his opponent finish, but looks old and a little tired.

Biden torments himself, Trump enjoys the discussion

Appearance and body language have two sides with opposite messages – and it is in the viewer’s eyes how they judge them. Trump often interrupted Biden. Some think this is unfair, others see it as a sign of assertiveness and dominance.

When Trump made furious allegations against Biden and his family or defended himself with scam against criticism of his fight against corona and his tax tricks, Biden responded with a pained smile and shaking his head. For some, he exposed the liar. The others take the body language literally: for Biden these kinds of arguments are torture. Trump, on the other hand, seems to be enjoying it and charging himself with more energy than he spends on the argument.

The conflicts are increasing. Who better to defend US interests?

This takes place in a world in which conflicts and rule violations are on the increase internationally. Who are voters most likely to rely on to defend their interests: the obliging presidential older man or the powerful bully?

All of a sudden, you can imagine how Trump is still winning the election – even though he is on average more than six percentage points behind in the national polls. And in the decisive “battlefield states” by 3.5 percentage points. According to polls, most voters have long since decided which of the two to vote for. And experience shows that the TV debates rarely cause voters to switch en masse from one camp to another.

But the images of the meeting have an impact. They motivate Trump fans even more to vote. And they can think about citizens who want to vote for Biden. That doesn’t necessarily lead to them voting for Trump. But if they don’t vote due to doubts about Biden’s eligibility, he could miss those votes. Two more TV duels follow, and if Biden can’t find a way to correct the impression from the first debate, Trump could ultimately be victorious.