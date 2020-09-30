The “explosion” that scared Paris, stopped Roland Garros and dropped the stock market – it was just (more) a fighter who broke the sound barrier and …

The sound of a fighter crossing the sound barrier was this Wednesday confused with a big explosion in Paris, capital of France. News of what appeared to be an explosion of “unknown origin” caused the stock market to fall, for a while, as many wondered on social media what had just happened. At Roland Garros, where a tennis match broadcast by Eurosport was taking place, the sound of the explosion surprised a tennis player as he was preparing to serve, to start a point.

See the video below, on Eurosport images.

French police quickly clarified that the sound heard around noon (French time) came from a plane that had breached the sound barrier. “There was no explosion. He was a fighter who broke the sound barrier. They do not block the emergency lines ”, wrote the municipal police of Paris on Twitter, at a time when there were already hundreds of entries on the social network on what happened.

Some Twitter accounts closely followed by stock market investors had also reported an “explosion of unknown origin”, which caused the CAC 40 index of the Paris stock exchange to suddenly hit the lowest values ​​of the session. Everything returned to normal when the same Twitter accounts reported that there had been no explosion – as had actually happened in February 2009, when a plane like this – a Rafale – caused panic in the Oise region.