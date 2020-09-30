asks “union” and says that “the best is yet to come” and that “the commitment to the jersey and yes …

Leo Messi laid down the battle ax. No one thinks that the disagreements with Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu – the target of big arguments even from members and supporters – have ended or that the tension between the Argentine star and the club’s leaders has subsided. After all, the conflict was not small: the footballer even considered leaving the club he came to 17 years ago and of which he is the litigation captain. However, it is time to keep up the guns and pay attention to the matches: the season has already started and the Argentinian star, who says he only knows how to play to “win”, wants to win titles again.

That was the main message of an interview given by the 33-year-old striker to the Catalan newspaper Sport. After expressing his desire to leave and after, at first, refusing to train at the Catalan club – after the holidays and after a season without a title won, which has not happened in Barcelona since the 2007 season / 2008 -, Messi wanted to put “an end”, as he called it, to public disagreements with the Barcelona management, who came to accuse him of mismanagement and inability to strengthen the team:

After so many disagreements, I would like to put an end to it. We must unite, all Barcelona players, and assume that the best is yet to come, ”said the Argentine striker.

Leo Messi, who despite playing at the start of the season has already played and scored in Barcelona’s opener this start of the season (won 4-0 against a reinforced Villarreal), spoke on behalf of the team which leads on to what is to come: “This team will do its best with the sole objective of realizing the joys that football always gives to the people, to our supporters, who so deserve it”. Then, he mentioned the controversies in which he was involved and which opposed him to the club officials: “We must leave the differences [de lado]. I accept in particular my mistakes, which, if they existed, were only to have a better and stronger FC Barcelona ”.

Throwing the summer drama behind his back – “it’s over, it’s over” – Messi called on everyone to close ranks for the success of the Catalan club. “We must focus on doing our best and achieving all that we can accomplish together, team and supporters: by adding only passion and hope, it will be possible to achieve the goals, always united and paddling in the same direction “.

The Argentine footballer, who went so far as to say that he simply did not ask for the unilateral termination of the contract so as not to come into conflict with the club he says he loves, also guaranteed that “the commitment on this jersey and this symbol is total, remains intact “and added that whoever” knows “knows that he is not able” to play other than to always win and to give everything on the field, it was like that throughout my career and it will not change “.

Messi attacks La Liga in a statement but assumes he is in an interview between Bartomeu’s critics: “I would never go to court against the club I love”

Making sure all he did was “always think about what’s best for the club,” Leo Messi expressed his belief that the only way to win is to bring together members, fans and players. But if the goal is to reach the end of the season to collect trophies, it is not certain that this will not be the Argentine’s last season at the service of the Catalan club. Indeed, Messi’s contract with Barcelona ends next summer, in 2021, and the break with management – and even, allegedly, the desire to try other leagues which has been accentuated by the club’s failure. last season – strengthens the zero-cost exit scenario.