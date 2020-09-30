Checking the facts. Haddad said that a child at the age of five becomes the property of the state? – Observer

Above a picture of Fernando Haddad, former presidential candidate and former mayor of Brazil [presidente] from the city of São Paulo, a sentence appears: “At the age of five, the child becomes the property of the State! It’s up to us to decide if a boy will be a girl and vice versa! Parents must respect our decision with respect! We know what’s best for kids! “

The post had 15,000 views in three days and remains online, attributing the idea to the candidate who opposed Jair Bolsonaro in the last presidential elections. But this idea was never defended by the politician of the Workers’ Party.

The sentence appears with Fernando Haddad’s name at the end, but it is not a sentence or even an idea that I have ever championed. The accusation that is now circulating on Facebook is old and, in 2018, it even deserved a statement from the press office of the then presidential candidate to the Brazilian news portal G1: “This is monumental nonsense, the candidate would never say that.

At that time, the Superior Electoral Court had even ordered the withdrawal of several false information circulating on social networks against Haddad. It was, but the same information continues to circulate on Facebook.

The fight against disinformation and false information has taken on proportions that even surprised the head of the observation mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) during the presidential elections in Brazil. “This is the first time, in a democracy, that we have observed the use of WhatsApp to spread fake news massively, as is happening here in Brazil,” said Laura Chinchilla, speaking to Brazilian journalists, in October 2018.

At the moment, the Chamber of Deputies is analyzing a bill – an initiative of Senator Alessandro Vieira (CITIZENSHIP / SE), already approved by the Senate – to help fight against false or manipulated information circulating on social networks. The diploma “establishes the Brazilian law on freedom, accountability and transparency on the Internet” and has been named “Law of fake news”.

The publication is false. He attributes to Fernando Haddad an idea that this former presidential candidate has never publicly defended and which cannot be attributed to him.

