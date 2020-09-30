Czech Republic prepares new state of emergency (and Slovakia could follow suit) – Observer

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa contributes to ensuring that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free for all

The Czech Republic is preparing to declare a new period of state of emergency next Monday in an attempt to put an end to the recent trend of a sharp increase in infections and contain the impact on the health system. And Slovakia can go at least one way.

With the new measures, Reuters explains, secondary schools will close and colleges will start operating remotely. Allowed gatherings are also reduced: there is now a limit of 20 people in the same location for events abroad and 10 for events in indoor spaces.

The central European country, which has a population of 10.5 million, similar to the Portuguese, was considered a success case at the start of the pandemic, never exceeding the mark of 400 cases per day. However, from September onwards, cases skyrocketed, even surpassing the 3,000 a day mark. As of Tuesday, the country recorded 1,965 cases of Covid-19 in a single day.

Faced with the same problem, neighboring Slovakia plans to follow the same path. The country, which has 5.5 million inhabitants, reached the highest number of infections ever recorded in a single day on Tuesday: 567 cases. Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovič said “the situation is extremely serious” and “drastic decisions” must be taken. The state of emergency will still have to be approved by the government.