Press review of the Federal Chancellery: extreme right-wing media on Merkel’s bureau – politics

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and her closest associates at the Chancellery are paying more attention to political debates on the Internet. As part of their press reviews, they also regularly receive information about content on right-wing populist and right-wing extremist platforms. This is evident from documents issued by the Chancellery to the Tagesspiegel in response to an application under the Freedom of Information Act (IFG).

As a result, in addition to political reports from the press and radio, there is a timely ‘social media analysis’ available for the daily service meeting in the chancery, ‘morning situation’. Under the “Alternative Media / Blogs” category are three to four “notable articles” from the past 24 hours, often from portals such as “Journalist Watch” or “Politically Incorrect” (PI).

“Journalistswatch” publishes videos by Austrian right-wing extremist Martin Sellner of the “Identity Movement”, which is followed by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. The “PI-News”, which describes itself as “News against the mainstream”, is mainly directed against Islam and migrants in Germany.

Minister of State Bär speaks of “disgusting dirt” and “waste”

In the ‘Alternative media / blogs’ category there are also recurring references to ‘noteworthy articles’ from internet portals of the right-wing weekly ‘Junge Freiheit’ and the ‘Compact Magazine’, which in the spring labeled constitutional protection as a suspected right-wing extremist case. . Texts from the blog “Tichy’s Insight” by the conservative business journalist Roland Tichy are also mentioned several times.

Tichy gave up the chair of the Ludwig Erhard Foundation because a sexist attack on Berlin-based SPD politician Sawsan Chebli had been published in his medium. The Minister of State in the Chancellery Dorothee Bär (CSU) called the publication “disgusting filth” and “rubbish”.

The selection is compiled by the federal government’s press and information office headed by Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert. Seibert decided last summer to supplement the usual press reviews in the future with posts and articles from digital media. His authority has been making the relevant statement since October 2019 and sending it to the Chancellery at 7:00 am. It also includes the “ten most interactive political posts of the past 24 hours” and the “most interactive post”.

Depending on the news situation, further information from social media monitoring would be made available at irregular intervals. Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram, among others, are evaluated. There is no fixed list of search terms; focus on “political content”.

Right-wing blogs have a wide reach

The frequent mention of right-wing and far-right portals and blogs is likely due to their success with the public. The news agency announced that articles from the “German newspapers and online portals with the greatest reach” would be included in the press review. The documents on “Social Media Monitoring” from the federal government that were handed over to the Tagesspiegel date from the beginning of the year. The Federal Press Office has so far refused to allow further inspections.

According to information from the Chancellery, the daily media review with an “overview of current affairs” is the essential part of the “morning situation”, which is limited to a small group. In addition to the Chancellor and Seibert, the head of the Chancellery Helge Braun, Merkel’s Minister of State Hendrik Hoppenstedt, her media adviser Eva Christiansen, the head of the central department Babette Kibel and their office managers also participate.

As long as Merkel was still the CDU chairman, senior party officials also had access, including the then general secretary Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. The composition of the round was kept secret by the Chancellery for a long time, but had to be disclosed last December following a complaint from the Tagesspiegel about the decision of the higher administrative court of Berlin-Brandenburg (Az .: OVG 6 S 47.19).