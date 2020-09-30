CMVM detects auditors’ failures in suspicious “Luanda Leaks” operations | Isabel dos Santos

After the Luanda Leaks affair, centered on the business world of Isabel dos Santos, the Portuguese capital markets regulator launched a series of surveillance measures for auditors who have worked with the companies or individuals targeted in the revelations and found several cases in which they were not the obligations of prevention of money laundering are met. Some of the irregularities detected should be reported shortly to the prosecution, so that it can decide whether to open a criminal investigation.

There are still ongoing audits and others have already been completed and in view of the evidence collected in the course of these actions, auditors should participate in the prosecution.

Luanda Leaks: reputation or profit?

In the annual report presenting the results of the audit quality control system, made public on Wednesday, the CMVM confirms that it carried out ten control actions on nine auditors mentioned in the Luanda Leaks files, having completed five at the end of September. actions (linked to four auditors), with “five control actions on five auditors still in progress”.

In total, the analyzes focused on 84 audit files relating to 27 audited entities, to verify whether, in their relationship with these clients, the auditors “fulfilled all their missions” to prevent money laundering and the financing of the terrorism. The answer was no. In the five control actions already carried out, the CMVM noted, for example, that the auditors (we do not know if it was one or more) did not report to the Central Investigation and Prosecution Department. criminal proceedings of the Attorney General’s Office (DCIAP) and the Suspicious Financial Reporting Operations Unit (FIU), that is, they did not do so when they knew, suspected or had “sufficient reasons” to suspect that they were facing “transactions which could be linked to funds derived from criminal activity”.

By Law No. 83/2017 – the most recent law aimed at preventing money laundering and the financing of terrorism -, auditors, as well as lawyers, chartered accountants, tax advisers, banks, auctioneers, agents, sportsmen or traders who carry out transactions for amounts greater than 3,000 euros in cash are required to comply with this obligation to report to the public prosecutor whenever they are offered operations that are questionable as to the origin funds, “as well as any attempted transactions, in progress or which have been executed”.

The CMVM has also noted non-compliance with the “documentation of procedures carried out in relation to operations with suspicious characteristics”, in cases where an entity has carried out transactions with related parties (when there are financial transactions between parent company and a subsidiary, for example).

The regulator detected situations in which the auditors (or an auditor) were not able to demonstrate that they had exercised the “review engagement” provided for by law and verified that they did not maintain either “Professional skepticism in the analysis of these operations”.

Likewise, he found situations in which auditors did not have documents showing that they had fulfilled the so-called “identification obligation” of clients, with the aim of preventing money laundering.

Another problem noted was the failure to comply with the obligation to contain “documentation of procedures carried out” and “conclusions concerning the identification of related parties”.

Isabel dos Santos tries to challenge the nationalization of Efacec

The loopholes also extend to documentation relating to the “economic substance underlying transactions involving related parties and the disclosure of balances and transactions” between these entities.

Although in this report the CMVM does not indicate that it will participate in certain situations for the purposes of criminal investigation, the PUBLIC knows that the regulator is taking formal internal measures to make this participation a reality.

The documents at the origin of the Luanda Leaks affair (emails, contracts, invoices, tax returns, audits or meeting minutes) were obtained by Rui Pinto and were brought to the attention of the International Consortium of Journalists of investigation, of which Expresso is part. And in January this year, the publication of a series of journalistic investigations revealed the personal assets of the former Angolan president’s daughter and her business interests, as well as the consultants, auditors and law firms with whom she has worked over the years. years, as is the case with PwC, which ended up severing relations with Isabel dos Santos.

Face to face actions

In addition to the actions surrounding this case, the CMVM reports in this report on the overall action it took between June 1, 2019 and June 30 of this year to assess the performance of the auditors. “A face-to-face supervision action” was opened, seven face-to-face actions that had been initiated were closed, and “138 continuous supervision actions” were opened and 39 other actions were closed.

The CMVM specifies that, in the seven face-to-face actions that were concluded, they concerned two companies, a credit institution, an insurance company, a public company and two entities “which are not qualified as ‘public interest’. In this group, 389 irregularities were identified which led the regulator to issue recommendations (“highlighting 66 more serious situations”).

The CMVM also recalls that it canceled the registration of the exercise of the audit functions of three statutory auditors of one of the largest statutory audit companies, “intervened at the request of their own initiative in the part of an action by the CMVM to assess compliance. suitability requirements, as a condition for keeping these records ”.

