Donald Trump’s male friends: who are the ultra-right Proud Boys? – Politics

It was one of the most sensational moments of the already heated TV duel between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. US President Donald Trump directly appealed to a far-right violent group: “Proud guys – stand and stay with,” Trump said.

He had previously been asked by moderator Chris Wallace if he was willing to distance himself from racist groups and militias. Trump said yes, but then did not distance himself, pointing out instead that leftist groups such as the Antifa were primarily responsible for the violence in the country. The Proud Boys responded enthusiastically and celebrated Trump’s statement in their internal chat groups.

Who is the group that has regained fame thanks to the TV debate? It was founded in 2016 by Gavin McInnes, one of the founders of the magazine “Vice”. The Proud Boys describe themselves as “proud western chauvinists”. This reportedly has nothing to do with ethnicity, religion or sexuality, but only with “pride in Western civilization,” as stated on a website of the group. The Southern Poverty Law Center nonprofit classifies the Proud Boys as a hate group against which the group is taking legal action.

The group only allows men as members

The American Anti-Defamation League (ADL) describes the group as “misogynist, Islamophobic, transhobic and anti-Semitic”. According to the ADL, it has several hundred members and operates in the United States, Great Britain, Norway and Australia.

Many members came to the Portland meeting heavily armed. Photo: REUTERS / Leah Millis

The hallmark of the group, of which only men are members, is a black and yellow polo shirt by Fred Perry. The group has been blocked on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. More than 20,000 people followed the accounts, according to Forbes magazine. Its members are supporters of Donald Trump.

Heavily armed rally in Portland

The Proud Boys openly call for violence. They recently caused a stir with a rally last Sunday in Portland, where more than 1,000 people gathered, many of them heavily armed. Black Lives Matter activists organized counter-demonstrations, and later there were violent clashes with police in Portland.

Women were also allowed to attend the demonstration in Portland. Photo: AFP / Nathan Howard

A member of the Proud Boys, neo-Nazi Jason Kessler, hosted the Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville in August 2017, featuring neo-Nazi groups and members of the Ku Klux Klan. Proud Boys founder McInnes claims to have excluded Kessler from the group.

Supporters celebrate Trump’s statements

A far-right bomber drove his car during a counter-demonstration in Charlottesville, in which one person was killed and 19 others injured. According to Joe Biden, the assassination attempt and Trump’s response were decisive for his candidacy for the US president. Trump said at the time that there would be “very good people” on both sides of the demonstration.

His call to the Proud Boys to stand by was greeted with enthusiasm by the group. As the “New York Times” reports, members of the Proud Boys hailed Trump’s statement in Telegram groups as “historic.” In addition, a large number of “new recruits” have already registered. According to research by the organization “Media Matters”, the Proud Boys have already made a logo of Trump’s statements that they distribute on Telegram.

After the debate, efforts were made in the Republican camp to downplay Trump’s statements. Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. The American broadcaster told CBS that his father probably made a mistake. The New York Times quoted Presidential Adviser Jason Miller. He said Trump had made it clear that the Proud Boys must end the violence.

Democratic politicians, meanwhile, reacted with horror. Donald Trumps is a “white supremacist,” Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter, a believer in the supremacy of white people. Many would have warned against this for a long time. “Fascism is upon us,” said the politician.