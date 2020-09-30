Rui Rio Says There are “Very Serious Failures” in Assisting “Non-Covid Patients” PSD

The leader of the PSD wishes to be able to “make the government aware” of the “very serious failings” of the National Health Service in terms of assistance to “non-covid patients”. The warning was left after a meeting on Wednesday morning with representatives of Apifarma – Portuguese Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry.

“I can’t understand how the health ministry is passively monitoring all of this and how the government is not responding to this situation,” Rui Rio said in remarks to reporters at party headquarters, vowing to start addressing the issue of postponement of consultations and surgeries “more abruptly”.

The Social Democratic leader left the alert to the “degradation of the national health service” and declared that he intended “to make people aware of these flaws, which are not serious, are very serious”, after having mentioned that ‘in addition to the consultations and surgeries that performed, there are also “dramatic signs” such as “non-covid mortality” in Portugal.

Asked about the political action he was going to take in this matter, Rui Rio said that they could go through “visits” or initiatives to the Assembly of the Republic, but he did not follow up on any action. concrete.

While hoping that the executive will be able to correct the situation, the leader of the PSD stressed, however, the exceptionality of his critics: “I do not always speak badly of the government and I can use this credibility that I think. have to say bad things and here it is really bad. “

Rui Rio was also asked about the option announced by the prime minister not to use the loan portion of EU funds for the resumption of the crisis, but said he still had no position on the matter. “We are analyzing and I still do not tell you if the country should use this part of the loans”, he supposed, stressing the need for Portugal, “in a medium and long term strategy, to reduce the public debt in GDP “. In the short term, this reduction “is absolutely impossible,” he said.

