When a crown prince presents a book about a crown prince: And then Söder must “say something good” about Laschet – politics

“I descend from Max”, says Markus Söder. ‘Is’ my father’. The world may not care much about that, but parenting issues have some relevance on this Wednesday morning. The CSU boss stayed in the Chancellery in Berlin after the Corona Summit to present Armin Laschet’s first biography.

It caused a lot of giggles because Laschet’s brother had told the authors that the family could be traced back to Charlemagne. Although from the tribe of the Frankish emperor, nothing comparable is known in Söders.

Söder does not like to make too much ado about the Schmonzette: “If two journalists have investigated and there is no scandal, except that one is related to Charlemagne …” Its “exaggerated”.

Book presentation is a political issue

Söder has asked the CDU colleague in advance whether he is happy with him giving the praising speech. For obvious reasons, the presentation is a political matter, especially since Laschet himself is only there as a paper guest – from the photo of the book cover, “Der Machtmenschliche”, he looks into the Meistersaal with folded arms. Laschet thought it was okay. “I have to say something good,” says Söder.

It’s not that easy now. Because co-author Tobias Blasius sums up the 59-year-old’s career as a “career against so many odds”. And Funke boss Jörg Quoos as moderator revolves around whether the Aachener isn’t short on power consciousness for the CDU presidency or even a candidate for chancellor. Certainly in contrast to, for example, the actual stage guest.

But the two have not known each other very long and well. Norbert Röttgen, the CDU chairman competitor, yes, he was the Junge Union boss in NRW and negotiated power in the youth organization with Bayern boss Söder. “Armin wasn’t on screen,” says Söder. “He was also with Bayerischer Rundfunk once – but you didn’t notice after that.” Laschet later often etched against Edmund Stoiber. They didn’t meet until they were prime minister: “I really noticed his humor.”

For the cover of the book: The Prime Minister of Bavaria, Markus Söder (CSU) Photo: Britta Pedersen / dpa

Human, funny, engaging, and when he slips and falls into a pool, he holds up the cigarillo and not the cell phone – “I’d be the other way around,” says Söder. The moderator really wants to know: Is someone whose ambitions for the CDU presidency the authors pass on to the somewhat older quote: “Maybe I will eventually be left behind”? – is the power man enough? Mainly because, as I said, compared to its laudatory speaker?

Is Laschet power man enough?

Söder avoids the trick question a bit. The political culture between the Rhine and the Pegnitz and the Isar is now also very different: “In the beginning it was the case that everyone was against it.” But if someone wins an election in North Rhine-Westphalia, it is better not to underestimate them. Integrating very different wings there – not self-evident either. And his predecessor Röttgen could certainly tell something about Laschet’s handling of power: “I think he can do both.”

On the other hand, says Söder, “it doesn’t really matter in the end.” Who else could bet on Angela Merkel on the night of the 2005 election, when she almost ended in defeat rather than a landslide victory? “Had Gerhard Schröder not given it in the elephant round, who knows how it would have turned out in the end,” says Söder. “Everyone grows up and may or may not pass the trials of life.”

So for example about the management of the corona crisis? Söder simply tells a story: When they first sat together among the prime ministers, he and some others were in favor of the school closing. Do not secure. He believed science was on his side. The virologist Christian Drosten, who was expected as a guest, had been skeptical the day before. “You’ll see that Drosten is against it,” Laschet whispered to him. But Drosten had learned from historical studies almost overnight.

In the end, everyone decided to send the school children home. And Laschet, Söder says, sent him a text message: “You are right, it was the right way.” In return, he recently had the NRW idea for masks at the start of the school year – Bavaria then took over. Keep thinking about the right way and weighing your own steps, that is the right choice. But one difference is hard to deny: “That’s right”, says Söder, “I like to keep going.”