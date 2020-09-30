“It’s time to stop putting the country in the mouths of the world, saying that the information is not good. It’s not even patriotic ”| Graça Freitas

Heard this Wednesday morning at the health committee of the Assembly of the Republic, the director general of health, Graça Freitas, was not distressed until after the second round of questions, when some deputies insisted on asking for explanations of what they said to be information with “very different numbers” and “data discrepancy” for covid-19. The head of the general directorate of health (DGS) was indignant: “It is time to stop putting the country in the mouth of the world, affirming that the information is not good. It’s not even patriotic. “

Graça Freitas had answered several of the doubts of the deputies – and by leaving questions, such as those referring to the rapid intervention brigades for the homes without any answer, despite the insistence – when, in the last stage of the hearing , she was elated by the critical insistence of the information system which allows data such as the number of active epidemics in the country or in specific structures (such as homes or schools). “We have come a long way in eight months. No country was prepared for such a catastrophe. Everything is in millions, only tests are over two million, “he said, adding,” One thing is numbers online, this data is not correct, this information is not 100% correct. .

But the overall result is “robust” and should not be denigrated, he insisted, vigorously. “I think I lie down every day calm in the face of information. At all times, DGS [conta com] the people who feed the information system – be they teachers, doctors, public, private or academic laboratories, because they are the ones who know and report. What is not reported and notified cannot be captured by any radar or sensor. It’s time to stop putting the country in the mouths of the world, saying that the information is not good. It’s not even patriotic. In the defense of our country, we must fight for what is ours and we make good relations ”, he declared.

Graça Freitas even declared that Portugal is “perhaps the only country” in Europe to have never interrupted the transmission of daily data to the European system which centralizes this information. “I see them every day and every day a [país]. We rule every day. Now our radar is peripheral, people are reporting this information. I would be grateful if, once and for all, it was not constantly said that Portugal has a terrible information system. This is not true. It’s sturdy, it’s not perfect, but it’s good. It’s really good, with the characteristics that we have, and it’s always improving, ”he reacted.

Before even concluding, Graça Freitas declared that she will always be “at the disposal of the people who have been elected by the Portuguese people” and, in the functions she exercises, as justified. “I will always do my best and when I don’t do my best I will obviously stop doing it.” But, he insisted: “From an information point of view, I sincerely appeal here. We are not a country in terms of information. And, turning to PSD deputy, Helga Correia, one of those who asked the question, said: “Was there a pregnant woman? There was. So what? So what? Is this what makes an information service bad? “

The statements of the Director General of Health did not go unscathed by the deputies, and the Social Democrat António Maló de Abreu even intervened “in defense of honor”, telling Graça Freitas that “criticizing a service has nothing to do with the country’s critics. ”.

The discussion ended here, when there had already been a great murmur among those present, following this intervention, and with the head of the DGS to ensure that he was not addressing any bench. in particular. “But I couldn’t let the moment go by without calling on us to stop denigrating the information we have, which is great,” he concluded.

Houses with different treatment depending on the region in winter

Previously, Graça Freitas had informed the deputies of how the retirement homes will face the period to come, and when the second wave of covid-19 seems already acquired in Portugal, that “the country will not be the same in winter. next ”.

“There are areas, municipalities, regions affected differently by the community. In these regions, where the circulation of the virus is more active, we, Health, must be more concerned. And I really wanted to convey this notion: we talk a lot with the health authorities, in order to do this risk stratification. It is different from a municipality which has cases in the community of another which does not have many ”, declared, at the end of the first round of questions, in which only the questions of André Ventura, de Chega, were left for later, as there was a problem with the hearing of the deputy who participated by videoconference.

With questions very focused on what happened at the Reguengos de Monsaraz house, where 18 people died, Graça Freitas insisted that there was no “inaction”, saying that one lessons learned from what happened there was that there was a need to react more quickly. at the first sign that there may be a positive case. And that is why this structure reacted with “a very intelligent policy” of tests, as soon as the first case was confirmed. “The Reguengo de Monsaraz house did an extraordinary thing, a testing policy which made it possible to move on to the second round. He repeated all those who were negative and the negatives tested positive, they had not come forward, ”he said, stressing that this was something that should be said“ in favor ”of the structure.

And he added: “In Reguengos, I was not responsible for responsibilities, but I also do not give responsibilities to anyone”

Regarding rapid tests, Graça Freitas also said that Infarmed currently has “four tests in the licensing phase”, which have “sensitivity criteria” and are “acceptable”. The expectation, also in this area, is that “these tests will continue to evolve”, he added.

The best of Público by email

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Throughout the morning, Graça Freitas also reported data on the presence of covid-19 in the country, indicating that the latest information points to 302 active outbreaks across the country, including 51 in nursing homes – ten in the region. To the north, two in the center, 35 in Lisbon and the Tagus Valley, three in the Alentejo and three in the Algarve. There are also 12 hostels in the schools: five in the north, one in the center and six in Lisbon and the Tagus valley. All epidemics, inside and outside the home, are “typed”, guarantees Graça Freitas.

Regarding the case fatality rate of patients over 80 years old, the head of the DGS has guaranteed that it is at 17.42%, which places Portugal in 13th position compared to other European countries.

The Director General of Health reminded the deputies present at the committee that vaccination against influenza at home and for groups deemed to be priorities began last Monday and that, in this first phase, 335 thousand doses are available, “which will suffice to vaccinate all residents, all health professionals, all those who care for vulnerable populations and also pregnant women, which we include because we also protect your child from the next flu season, ”he said, stressing the importance of extending vaccination especially this winter: “It is one of the major measures for the preparation of the Fall / Winter Plan, the less flu we have, the less we will have to make a differential diagnosis with a virus that gives practically the same symptoms “.

continue reading