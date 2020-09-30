XFN 1.1 profile

rel

HTML4 definition of the ‘rel’ attribute. Here are some additional values, each of which can be used in any combination or omitted (unless otherwise stated and unless prohibited by law), as well as their meaning, symmetry, transitivity, and, if applicable, inversion. For more information on XFN, see the XFN home page.

Friendship (choose at most one)

Get in touch with someone you can get in touch with. Often symmetrical. Acquaintance Someone you exchanged greetings and not much (if any) more – maybe a quick chat or two. Often symmetrical. Friend Someone with whom you are a friend. A compatriot, mate, home (boy | girl) you know. Often symmetrical.

physically

met someone you actually met in person. Symmetrical.

Professional

Employee Someone who a person works with or in the same organization as. Symmetrical. Usually transitive. Colleague Someone from the same field of study / activity. Symmetrical. Often transitive.

geographical (select at most one)

Roommate Someone with whom you share an address. Symmetrical and transitive. Neighbor Someone who lives nearby, maybe just at an adjacent address or door. Symmetrical. Often transitive.

Family (choose at most one)

Child The genetic offspring of a person or someone whom a person has adopted and is caring for. Inverse is parent. Parent inverse of the child. Sibling Someone with whom a person shares a parent. Symmetrical. Usually transitive. Spouse Someone you are married to. Symmetrical. Not transitive. Relative A relative, someone you consider part of your extended family. Symmetrical and typically transitive.

romantic

Muse Someone who brings you inspiration. Reverse No. crush on someone you have a crush on. Reverse No. Date someone you meet with. Symmetrical. Not transitive. Sweetheart Someone with whom you are intimate and at least somewhat engaged with, usually exclusively. Symmetrical. Not transitive.

identity

me A link to you at a different url. Excluding all other XFN values. Required symmetrical. There is an implicit “I” relationship between the contents of a directory and the directory itself.

