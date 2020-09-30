Special summit in Brussels: this is what the EU and Turkey are debating – politically

Because the relations between the EU and Turkey are so bad and there is a lot to discuss, the permanent president of the EU Council Charles Michel reserved the entire Thursday evening for the debate. At the special summit, the heads of state or government will then have a fundamental debate.

They hope for a constructive dialogue with the other party, Michel says in the invitation letter. But: “All options remain on the table to defend the legitimate interests of the EU and its member states.” It is uncertain whether decisions will be made. It is also possible that Michel simply summarizes the conversations in a personal statement.

The EU could support Turkey in case Erdogan de-escalates. In the event that Erdogan continues to navigate a confrontational course, tougher measures could be threatened. These are the most important things:

The refugee agreement

In 2016, Brussels and Ankara agreed to work together to prevent illegal migration across the Aegean Sea. Turkey prevents the smuggling boats from being divested and receives about six billion euros for the Syrian civil war refugees on its own territory.

The balance after four years is positive: illegal migration has decreased drastically, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan repeatedly threatens to send refugees to Europe, but in general he keeps his promises. What is not working is the repatriation of migrants to Turkey. The EU has reiterated its interest in continuing the deal and making money for it again.

The gas dispute

A dispute between Greece, Cyprus on the one hand and Turkey on the other has been escalating for months. Tensions have now eased somewhat. The conflict, based on long-running territorial disputes between Ankara and Athens in the Aegean, has not been resolved. It is about the exploitation of offshore gas fields in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Cyprus has already signed contracts with Israel and Egypt, and a pipeline is to be built that will bring gas to Europe via Crete and Italy. Turkey, for its part, has designated Special Economic Zones in the Mediterranean Sea in violation of Greek territorial claims.

The EU hopes for a political solution to the Mediterranean gas dispute between Turkey and Greece. Photo: REUTERS

EU Foreign Ministers have clearly supported Greece and Cyprus. You have condemned the explorations by the Turks “illegal drilling” and prepared sanctions. There was a mediation telephone conversation between Erdogan, Michel and Angela Merkel in her role as the current Chairman of the Council. Greece is ready to submit the dispute to the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

The foreign policy expert of the Christian Democrats in the European Parliament, Michael Gahler, calls on Turkey to accept the initiative: “If Turkey is interested in a political solution, it should certainly take this opportunity.

Belarusian sanctions



The EU country Cyprus is mixing the gas dispute with Belarusian policy. The government only wants to approve the EU sanctions against Belarus if the other EU member states approve the sanctions against Turkey. Michel should try to persuade Prime Minister Nikos Anastasiadis to give up this veto

Syria policy

Turkey invaded Northern Syria. The EU is concerned and concerned that President Erdogan could deport Syrian Kurds who have fled to Turkey against their will to Syrian territory. Apart from the fact that the EU, like Ankara, rejects Syrian ruler Bashar al Assad, there is a danger in Brussels that clashes with Russia could arise in Syria.