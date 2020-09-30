Azerbaijani President promises fight until Armenian forces ‘full withdrawal’ – Observer

The Azerbaijani president said on Wednesday that he intends to continue military operations until the Armenian forces withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh, the breakaway region backed by Yerevan, which has been the scene of another bloody conflict for four days. .

“We have only one condition, the total, unconditional and rapid withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from our land. If the Armenian government accepts this condition, the fighting will stop, the blood will stop shedding, ”President Ilham Aliyev said after a visit to wounded and hospitalized soldiers. “We want to restore our territorial integrity, we will do it,” he added, according to images broadcast on television.

Shortly before, Azeri diplomacy had communicated to the mediators of the conflict, the Minsk Group (Russia, United States, France), formed within the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), that Baku was determined to fight.

“We will continue our legitimate military operation until we see clearly that the Armenian troops are withdrawing from the territory of Azerbaijan,” said the Azeri representation to the OSCE, where the Minsk Group remained the mediator of the conflict since the 1990s. The Azeri delegation considered that an unconditional withdrawal is the only way “for the current generation of Armenians to avoid a massive loss of human life”.

On Tuesday, the Turkish government reaffirmed its support for Azerbaijan “on the ground and at the negotiating table” in the conflict with neighboring Armenia, Ankara diplomatic chief Mevlut Çavusoglu said, recalling that the conflict does not will not be resolved “before Armenia withdraws from Azeri territories.” The Armenian Ambassador to Russia, Vardan Toganian, had previously assured that Turkey had sent 4000 mercenaries from Syria, an allusion also denied by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. On this occasion, the head of Azerbaijani diplomacy, Jeyhun Bayramov, denied Turkish interference and declared that most of the weapons used by the Azerbaijani forces were of Russian origin.

At the heart of the deteriorating relations between Yerevan and Baku is the Nagorno-Karabakh region in the southern Caucasus where the interests of several powers clash, in particular Turkey, Russia, Iran and Western countries.

Conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Countries “on the verge of war” after clashes that have already left 23 dead

This predominantly Armenian territory, integrated into Azerbaijan in 1921 by the Soviet authorities, unilaterally proclaimed its independence in 1991 with the support of Armenia. Following a war that left 30,000 dead and hundreds of thousands of refugees, a ceasefire was signed in 1994 and accepted mediation by the Minsk Group. However, armed skirmishes remain frequent.

In July this year, the two countries were involved in smaller-scale clashes that left around 20 dead. The most important recent fighting dates back to April 2016, with a balance of 110 dead. Armenia, a Christian country since the 4th century, has recorded a tumultuous history since its independence in 1991. In the spring of 2018, a peaceful revolution brought to power the current Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who imposed reforms aimed at democratizing the institutions and fight corruption. Azerbaijan, a predominantly Shia Muslim country bordered by the Caspian Sea, has remained under one-family control since 1993. Heydar Aliyev, a former Soviet KGB general, ruled the country with an iron fist until ‘in October 2003, passing power to his son Ilham a few weeks before his death.

Like his father, Ilham Aliyev let no opposition arise. In 2017, he appointed his wife Mehriban to the post of vice-president of the country, the first woman to assume this post in the Caucasus country.