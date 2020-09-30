Rare magnitude 3.4 earthquake felt in parts of Denmark – Observer

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale was recorded on Wednesday in the North Sea, off the coast of Denmark, local authorities said, noting that the earthquake, a rare phenomenon in this Scandinavian country, was “relatively important “. .

So far, there is no information on possible casualties or property damage.

The national geological survey and surveillance services in Denmark and Greenland reported that the submarine earthquake occurred at dawn off the fishing port of Thyboroen (north-west).