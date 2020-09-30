There is a new line of credit to help medium-sized businesses | Coronavirus

The government has launched a new line of credit to help medium-sized businesses that so far have not used loans from banks with state guarantees as part of financial support anti-government.

The information was made available on Wednesday on the website of the Guarantee Mutual and applications are open until December 31, 2020.

The new line “allows the companies most affected by the measures to contain the pandemic” to finance themselves “at better prices and conditions”, we read in the presentation text.

This is a specific line for medium, small and mid-cap companies. The launch coincides with the closure of other lines of credit that had been launched in the recent past, namely those of “Support for catering businesses and the like”, “Support for tourism businesses”, “Support for economic activity” and “Support to Travel agencies, tourist entertainment, event organizers and the like”. As SGM explains, these “cannot be subjected to new operations”.

Who can apply?

Companies applying for the new 400 million line will have to have positive equity in the last approved balance sheet or negative equity settled in the interim balance sheet on the date of their application. Companies with less than 24 months of activity since the date of application are exempt from this requirement, as well as individual entrepreneurs without organized accounting.

Another condition is that there are no incidents not registered with the bank and the mutual guarantee system, on the date of issue of the contract; have their situation regularized with the tax administration and social security; and that companies in difficulty were not considered to be in difficulty as of December 31, 2019. In other words, the current difficulties must result from “the deterioration of the economic situation following the epidemic of covid-19”.

Cumulatively, applicants may not have any approved or contracted financing transactions, in mutual guarantee companies, under a line of credit or a mutual guarantee guarantee created to support the normalization of business activity in the face of to the pandemic covid-19 epidemic. “If they have operations approved, not yet contracted, it will be necessary to ask the mutual guarantee company for the previous expiration of the same”, explains the same source.

It is also necessary to prove “a sharp drop of at least 40% in billing, compared to the average monthly billing over the period from March to May 2020, compared to the average monthly billing for the two months preceding this period, or compared to the average monthly billing during the same period of the previous year ”. Companies with less than one year of activity will have to prove “a sudden and sudden drop of at least 40% of invoicing, within the period of 30 days preceding the submission of the request for financing, compared to the average of monthly invoicing from the start date of the activity ”.

Companies will have to commit to maintaining until December 31, 2020 the number of jobs they held on February 1, 2020. This means that those who made redundancies after February 1 and did not hire will be excluded.

Requests will be submitted to the bank, which will respond within five business days from the date of the request. After approval of the financing transaction, there are five to ten working days left to decide on the mutual guarantee.

How much can businesses charge?

Mid-sized companies can order up to 1.5 million, while small and mid caps have a cap of two million. The maximum capital amounts for loans maturing beyond December 31, 2020, “cannot yet exceed twice the client’s annual payroll (including social charges, personnel costs working on the company’s premises, but which formally appears on the payroll of subcontractors) in 2019 or the last year available ”.

In companies created from January 1, 2019, “the maximum loan amount may not exceed the duly documented estimate of the annual payroll for the first two years of activity; or 25% of the customer’s total turnover in 2019 ”; or “in duly justified cases and on the basis of a plan establishing the beneficiary’s liquidity needs, the loan amount may be increased to cover the liquidity needs of when it is granted for the next 18 months”.

Only operations intended “exclusively to finance cash flow requirements” are eligible. The support will take the form of short, medium and long term bank loans, up to 6 years, after the conclusion of the transaction, with a capital grace period of up to 18 months.

Amortization will be required in equal, successive, and postpaid installments on a monthly basis. SGM guarantees 80% of the outstanding capital at all times and the Mutual Counter-Guarantee Fund will provide a 100% counter-guarantee.

Guarantee fees vary between 0.25% and 1.75% depending on the size of the business and the year in which the guarantee is in effect, with interest varying between 1%, for loans of a maturity year, and 1.25% (for one to three year loans) and 1.5% (for three to six year loans). Banks may charge management / monitoring fees and nothing else, and fees and charges normally charged or collateral such as surety or additional guarantee (personal, capital or third party) may not be required.

