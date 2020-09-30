British government plans to send asylum seekers to the island where Napoleon died in exile | UK

Determined to stop those crossing the Channel and looking for solutions to accommodate those who do manage to do so in small boats (this year new UK arrival records have been broken), the British Minister for the ‘Interior Priti Patel, has asked her office to assess the possibility of sending asylum seekers to Santa Helena Island and processing their applications there, writes the Financial Times (FT) newspaper.

This possibility arose during a meeting during which the minister wanted to know how other countries handle asylum requests: Australia, for example, finances “treatment centers” on islands – in other countries of Oceania – where it keeps potential refugees waiting. to complete your process.

In addition to Saint Helena, known for being the place where Napoleon was exiled and imprisoned for five years, until his death in 1821, the possibility of sending people arriving in the country on Ascension Island, making part of the same, has been evaluated. group of islands (Santa Helena, Ascensão and Tristão da Cunha) but 1300 km from Santa Helena. It is one of the most isolated islands in the world, located halfway between South America and Africa (nearly 2000 km from the West African coast).

However, according to ministry officials interviewed by the BBC and The Guardian, these are just a few of the ideas being discussed. The Guardian quotes an official who describes the use of Ascension or Saint Helena as “implausible ideas” raised in the ongoing debate at the Home Office.

But according to the FT, “the Foreign Ministry has been consulted on the plan and provided an assessment of the feasibility of sending asylum seekers to remote locations.” Ascension Island, 6,000 km from the United Kingdom, used as a post to supply and defend the Falkland Islands (Malvinas for Argentines), has a British Air Force base and a population of less of a thousand inhabitants, but with few conditions. Not to mention that the distance would make the transfer of asylum seekers to the territory a logistical challenge.

The newspaper admits that “the idea of ​​transferring asylum seekers to remote islands seems to have been abandoned by Patel”. However, he quotes relatives of the minister who confirm that the minister has considered setting up an asylum processing center in overseas territory. “We have looked at how other countries are dealing with the problem. We scanned everything, ”says a responsible person familiar with the discussion. “The ministers haven’t decided anything yet.”

The BBC also spoke with a member of the Home Office who ensures that “all options that can end small boat crossings and resolve the asylum system” are being assessed.

Patel, who has repeatedly vowed to prevent asylum claims from those arriving illegally by boat, will speak about migrants crossing the Channel in a speech at the Conservative Party conference on Saturday.

Thousands of level crossings

The best of Público by email

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

By the end of August, at least 5,000 people had arrived in the UK in inflatable boats (according to an analysis by PA Media, cited by the Guardian, there are already nearly 7,000), a sharp increase from the 1890s which l ‘have surpassed everything last year. “I am trying to make this road unfeasible,” the minister said in a speech in mid-August, calling the number of level crossings “terrible and unacceptable in scale”.

For more than 30 years, Australia has sent anyone who tries to reach its shores to so-called “treatment centers” outside the country – people traveling by ship, usually from Indonesia, are being intercepted by the navy and don’t even set foot on Australian soil. The government is funding these facilities in Manus, Papua New Guinea and Nauru. Inhuman conditions are known in these centers, where people have been waiting for years for a response.

The proposal to ‘relocate’ asylum seekers is’ further proof of the influence of Tony Abbott’s ideas on the government [de Boris] Johnson, ”writes the Financial Times. The former Australian prime minister, known for his tough stance on immigration and relying on military operations to deter refugees from reaching Australia by sea, has been hired as a trade advisor by the government of London and recently met with the Home Secretary.

continue reading