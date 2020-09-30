Warning: Greenland ice cap could disappear in 1,000 years | Climate change

Scientists are cautious and say they need more data to determine whether the results they achieved are, in fact, the face of a historically significant trend or the result of normal variability over the course of centuries, but they still conclude “With great confidence,” the mass loss of the Greenland ice sheet in this century will exceed what was the worst period known for this loss. Working with different scenarios, the researchers concluded that the projected loss of this ice will contribute, at best, to a sea level rise of 2.4 centimeters and, at worst, 9.9 centimeters.

