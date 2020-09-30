Connection to Sanabria? Bragança expects it to be like this | Behind the hills

The inclusion of the road link between Bragança and Puebla de Sanabria in the recovery and resilience plan that the country will deliver to Brussels was welcomed in Bragança. The municipality has long called for the extension of IP2 to the border, guaranteeing better access to this Spanish municipality which will be served by the high-speed connection between Galicia and Madrid. If the work progresses, Bragança will be three hours from the Spanish capital.

With the support of the Atlantic Axis, the municipality of Bragança has sought in recent years to resolve a two-decade deadlock around this road, which has a stretch to cross the Montesinho Natural Park, which has always raised environmental obstacles to its realization. In the meantime, the options worked out by the company Infra-Structures du Portugal and the Junta de Castela-Leão, after a protocol signed last year, will solve this problem, according to the mayor Hernâni Dias. But the project has not yet been the subject of an environmental impact study. In February, during a Council of Ministers held in the region, the Prime Minister himself however assumed the importance of this work.

However, the mayor considers that “what has blocked the connection from Bragança to Puebla de Sanabria is” the lack of political will. For many years, successive governments have promised a connection that would allow rapid access to the high-speed rail network, located just 30 kilometers from Bragança, ensuring the northern region of Portugal a highly relevant strategic repositioning, with a view to the development of the country and of this region, in particular, resulting in an important gateway to and from our country. In fact, there was never a desire to provide this work financially. It is always the municipality of Bragança which pushed and demanded its construction ”, remembers Hernâni Dias, in response to the PUBLIC.

The work has an estimated value of 30 million euros. If your concrete budget has not yet been calculated, depending on the project that will be adopted, its repercussions are evident in the relationship of Trás-os-Montes with the neighboring country, even in its “positioning” in Portugal, where it is It is only in this decade that access to the Atlantic has been cleared, with the opening of the Transmontana motorway, a project expected for decades.

Indeed, the country postponing the development of a high-speed rail network, Bragança, with this route to Sanabria, would be the first Portuguese city to have access to this service, which places it, and all the north-east of Trás -os-Montes, the only three hours from the Spanish capital. From there, the region would have privileged access to other important Spanish cities, also served by AVE, and, of course, to Europe. For the Spaniards, this investment means getting closer to 200,000 potential customers who live on the Portuguese side, which is not small.

