With one sentence in the debate, Trump made the Proud Boys proud | U.S. Elections 2020

They believe white men and Western culture are in danger of being overwhelmed by immigration and feminism. They argue that punches are necessary means to impose their ideas and have already been involved in several beatings scenes since its founding in late 2016. And, Tuesday night, in the first debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the election presidential election in the US, the Proud Boys saw their chance come out: with tens of millions of people listening, Trump addressed them and asked them to stay “in place” to take action in the night of November 3, when the counting of the votes begins, which will determine the name of the next president of the USA.

continue reading