Quino, one of mine | Chronic

When I was a child, around the Bronze Age, and in my specialty, I thought that I was still nobody, I had the chance to be visited, by books and toys, by artists who had the art of conquering me forever in the gratitude of giving me what I didn’t know, but I knew I was missing. I owe the inventor of Lego a toy with which to make all the toys myself: cars, guns, houses, trucks, ships, planes, mazes of flies that had to be removed from their wings in order not to cheat, even Secret safes and “punch card readers” from early business computers.

I owe to a Lego diet and to the bicycle the exploration of near and far and to Enid Blyton, Jules Verne, the Word of Youth, the sensations of adventure that the village in which I lived did not have me. given. In the passages through the city and when I ended up fixing myself on it, I met Hergé and many others, in the magazine Tintin, that you had to buy in pieces, every week so as not to lose track. to the skein. And it was lost. Until the magical reveal of “the album” takes place: a complete adventure there. And the albums of Edgar Pierre Jacobs, master of masters.

And then Quino appeared in high school, borrowed between classes, in little, thin books, with independent tapes from all of Mafalda’s history. It was something else. Just as Tintin had been something else. Just like Blake and Mortimer had been something else.

This thing that was Mafalda succeeded by the sharpness of the observations, by the smoothness of the line and the communication, by the pleasure of humor, without a doubt, but also by the immediate identification with these characters, who came to exist in those empty spaces that young people must be occupied by heroes and friends. To the group of high school mates I was able to add – and so many others did – those that I didn’t have, but would like to have. And you have learned a lot. For example, this freedom was minimal. In fact, it was, although I didn’t know. But it was April 25th, for those days, and I realized it. But Quino had already warned me.

And he warned me of other things on the album Não Me Grite !, which I bought for 200 escudos: life in the cities, materialism, exploration, ecology, solitude. And in Gente, Bem, Obrigado, e Você ?, Quinioterapia and others, I was able to confirm, again and again, that he remained in shape, that he remained lucid, to be my friend, to share his point of view with me and me to share hers.

In 1984, in the now defunct Livraria Bertrand on January 31, in Porto, where so much happened until it closed, I was one of those who entered the queue for a dedication and a handshake to the friend who lived until now and I did not know, but who had accompanied me, and the other my friends, in the years when we were built. I took the Don’t Scream at Me !. And here it is: “For Aurélio, Quino 84”. How many? It’s not what it’s worth on eBay, it’s in the heart … Thanks, Quino. You are one of mine.

