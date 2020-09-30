Montepio: opposition calls for changes of leadership and calls for state intervention | Banking

With the support of some advisers from the Associação Mutualista Montepio Geral (AMMG), a group of associates opposed to the current leadership is preparing a manifesto in defense of the institution with more than 175 years, where they call for change in its leaders present and the creation of a mutual guarantee fund, equivalent to the deposit guarantee fund existing in the bank. This, in addition to the financial support of the state. This Wednesday evening, the mutualists are meeting in an extraordinary general meeting, at a decisive moment for the institution.

