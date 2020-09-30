Three years later, the Convento de Jesus de Setúbal reopens its visits | Tours

The Convento de Jesus, in Setúbal, reopens its doors to the public on October 10, after a long period of neglect and having been closed several times in recent decades, due to degradation and the risk of ruin.

The City Council of Setúbal took the lead in the process of requalification of the Convento de Jesus after the signing of a protocol with the Regional Directorate of Culture of Lisbon and Vale do Tejo (DRCLVT), in January 2012, which allowed the launch to the public and award the contract for the first phase of salvage and salvage works, completed in 2015.

The first rehabilitation and stabilization work of the building allowed the Convento de Jesus to reopen on June 20, 2015, 23 years after its closure. But two years later, on October 24, 2017, the property closed its doors again due to the start of the second phase of work, which included the recovery of the cloister, the chapter house, the high choir and the surroundings of the convent. .

Convent of Jesus in Setúbal

For the mayor of Setúbal, Maria das Dores Meira, the historical importance of the monument justifies the commitment of the municipality and the six million euros already invested in the requalification, which, although not yet concluded, already allows the reopening to the public in the next October.

“The most important infrastructures, water, roofs, everything was done in the first phase. In this second phase, the chapter house, the north wing, parts of the church and all the arcades (cloisters) have been rehabilitated ”, declared Maria das Dores Meira, speaking to the Lusa agency during a visit to the main monument of the city of Setúbal.

“At the front of the convent, there was a patio where our young people were delighted with skateboards. A new skate park for young people has been built in another part of the city and we have set up a beautiful garden in front of the convent, so that people can enjoy this monument and also spend some leisure time there. And at the back, all the small fence and all the hornaveque of the convent have been rehabilitated ”, he added.

According to Maria das Dores Meira, the restoration of the Convento de Jesus was a “long process”, which began in 2002 with the efforts of the municipality with the Ministry of Culture, the General Directorate of Heritage and other entities, because it is a national monument, under the responsibility of the central administration and not of the municipal council.

The Communist mayor, who is running his third and final term as mayor of Setúbal, recalled that the agreement with the central administration was only possible about 10 years ago and that the “saga of the recovery of the Convento de Jesus ”began to be implemented in 2013. The municipality, he said, had to replace the central administration by assuming the national contribution (50%) of a request for community funds for the requalification.

“When the Portuguese state had to apply in 2013, there was no money. There is a retreat of the Portuguese state from this building. And it is the town hall of Setúbal, with the taxes of the Setubalians, which comes to say at the time: then we will pay this national contribution ”, he said.

Convent of Jesus Cm setúbal

Maria das Dores Meira also said that after the completion of the first two rehabilitation phases, a third stage has already been awarded, for 2.2 million euros, for the recovery of what is still missing in the north wings and is from the convent.

For a fourth phase, there is the construction of a repository for archaeological remains, paintings and sacred art of the Museu de Setúbal, installed in the convent.

The Convent of Jesus was the stage chosen for the ratification, in 1494, of the Treaty of Tordesillas, with which Portugal and Spain shared the world. It hosted nuns from a branch of the Franciscan Order until 1888, then housed the former Hospital do Espírito Santo until 1959.

Built at the end of the 15th century, on land donated to the Crown by a private individual, the convent, classified as a National Monument in 1910, has housed the installations of the Setúbal museum since the beginning of the 1960s, a collection with multiple artistic collections, works archaeological, historical and documentary of great value, some with an international dimension.

The Church of the Convento de Jesus, designed by the architect Boitaca and considered a jewel of Portuguese architecture, repeats the specificities of the Manueline architecture that will follow it, in particular at the Hieronymites Monastery, in Lisbon.

