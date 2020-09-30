Covid19. Belgium passes 10,000 dead and launches mobile application – Observer

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa contributes to ensuring that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free for all

Santa Casa Misericórdia de Lisboa

Belgium, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, crossed the 10,000 dead mark on Wednesday on the day the authorities presented their mobile application to monitor contagions.

This country, with 11.5 million inhabitants and a high population density, recorded until Tuesday 10,001 deaths, including 14 in the last 24 hours, and 117,115 positive cases in total, with more than 1,700 in the last 24 hours, the health institute said. public Sciensano.

The Belgian authorities have adopted since the start of the pandemic seven months ago, a large census of deaths, which include those occurring in hospitals and nursing homes but also deaths possibly linked to the virus, without necessarily having a test. . confirm this suspicion.

During the peak of the pandemic in April, Belgium had been the cause of more than 250 daily deaths for ten days, with a record of 321 as of April 8, according to data from Sciensano. The barrier of 5,000 dead was crossed on April 17.

To complete the current system of contact tracing via telephone call centers, the health authorities officially announced on Wednesday a mobile application called “Coronalert” and urged Belgians to download it to their mobile phones.

From a proportion of 15% of users among the population, lives can be saved ”, explains Axel Legai, manager of the start-up Devside which developed the application.

The decrease in the number of contaminations and deaths accelerates “as soon as 20% or 30% of discharges are exceeded”, he added, citing the work of American scientist Christopher Fraser.

The “Coronalert” application, which operates via the Bluetooth system, “fulfills a memory aid function by anonymously avoiding high-risk contacts that we do not remember or have no identity”, underlines a presentation press release.

The prerequisite involves that it be installed simultaneously by a patient who has tested positive and people with whom he has recently crossed paths.

The daily death toll in Belgium has risen again since the beginning of the month, from three to seven or eight on average in recent days, and the elderly or in poor health have become increasingly numerous among the sick.

The elderly in some 1,500 households in Belgium have been hit hard by the pandemic.

These establishments have recorded about half of the deaths, according to official figures. According to the organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Belgium, a figure rises to around two-thirds (64%) if we include residents of nursing homes who died in hospital, denouncing the end-of-life situation ” for terrible times ”.