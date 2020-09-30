IMF predicts a 7.2% increase in Spain’s GDP in 2021 if the country manages to contain the pandemic – Observe

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday maintained the forecast of a 12.8% drop in 2020 for the Spanish economy and argued that the country could have a growth of 7.2% in 2021, subject to the evolution of Covid -19.

In the annual report presented today in Washington, the IMF says the value of growth for next year will depend on the ability of Spanish authorities to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The IMF recalls that the exit from the current health crisis “will be closely linked to the capacity to limit new infections”. In addition, the development of the economy will depend on the size, timing and composition of the additional expenditure financed by the European Union ”to the tune of 140 billion euros.

The institution calls for “a renewed political commitment” so that Spain can return to its growth trajectory and face budgetary reforms that will allow it to reduce its debt, which will increase by nearly 30 points due to the crisis of the novel coronavirus.

The IMF believes that unemployment benefits and social assistance “may need to be increased temporarily (in terms of eligibility criteria, benefits and duration)” to support people at risk of long-term exclusion.

If the economic crisis continues and there is a risk of contagion, the IMF recommends the use of instruments such as the State Company for Industrial Participation (SEPI) to rescue “systemic enterprises” by temporary capital injections.

On the other hand, the Fund maintains its forecast for an increase in public debt, which should exceed 120% of gross domestic product (GDP), and proposes a “gradual” budgetary adjustment which should only take place after 2022, when expects the Spanish economy “Be on the path to sustainable growth with declining unemployment”.

The institution believes that “careful” monitoring of the banking sector must be maintained to avoid a sharp contraction in credit and the spread of bad assets. The IMF believes that after the merger of Bankia and Caixabank, “further consolidation of the banking system” might be desirable.

The institution warns that these forecasts are made in an environment of great uncertainty in the short and medium term: “An inability to control new outbreaks, slower than expected progress in vaccines and treatments, a no-deal Brexit and a escalating tensions could further disrupt prospects, ”said the IMF.