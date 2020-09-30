Covid19. Brazil’s unemployment rate reaches 13.8% due to the impact of the pandemic – Observer

Brazil’s unemployment rate was 13.8% in the May-July quarter, reaching 13.1 million people, the highest level in the all-time series of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE ), which started in 2012.

The index corresponds to an increase of 1.2 percentage points from the months of February to April, when the unemployment rate in the country was 12.6%. Compared to the same quarter of 2019 (11.8%), they are 2 percentage points higher.

The occupied population has fallen to 82 million, the smallest contingent in the series. This population fell by 8.1% (minus 7.2 million people) compared to the previous quarter, and by 12.3% (minus 11.6 million) compared to the period from May to July 2019 “, a underlined the IBGE.

Adriana Beringuy, of IBGE, explained that falls during the Covid-19 pandemic period were instrumental in the negative records of this quarter ended in July.

“The results of the last five versions show a very strong contraction of the employed population. It is an accumulation of losses which leads to these negative levels ”, he underlined.

The non-working population, on the other hand, hit the series record, reaching 79 million people – 8 million more from the previous quarter and 14.1 million more from the same quarter of 2019.

The non-force population increased significantly, but in July it increased less. This may indicate a certain return of people to work. The movements are still discreet compared to the whole period, but it is indicative, ”said Adriana Beringuy.

The number of discouraged people – which IBGE classifies as those who did not look for work, but would like to have a place and were available for work – also reached a record high and now totals 5.8 million people.

The IBGE stressed that the pandemic made it difficult to find a job and that, with increasing flexibility in the social isolation measures adopted in the country, the trend is to seek new work.

In addition to quitting his job, the pandemic has also made it difficult for him to research, either due to restrictive measures or because economic activities have been suspended or, in addition, due to personal health issues, ”said Adriana. Beringuy.

The rate of informality, that is to say of people working independently without formal employment, reached between May and July 37.4% of the employed population (or 30.7 million workers). In the immediately preceding quarter, the rate was 38.8%, and in the same quarter of 2019, 41.3%.

Brazil is the Portuguese-speaking country most affected by the pandemic and one of the hardest hit in the world, if we count the second number of deaths (more than 4.7 million cases and 142,921 deaths), after the United States of America.