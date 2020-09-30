EU leaders meet in Brussels to unblock sanctions against Belarus – Observer

The heads of government and state of the European Union (EU) will meet between Thursday and Friday in Brussels to try to reach an agreement on the application of sanctions against repressors in Belarus, in a process blocked by Cyprus.

“EU leaders will meet in Brussels to discuss foreign affairs, in particular relations with Turkey and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean,” and are also to “address relations with China, the situation in Belarus and the ‘poisoning. [do opositor russo] Alexei Navalny ”, indicates the official agenda of this extraordinary summit.

Although not mentioned in the document, the application of sanctions to Belarus – after the crackdown in the country to the wave of protests against the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko – should be one of the dominant issues of this Council. extraordinary European.

After the “green light” given by the Council of the EU last August, the list of restrictive measures against Belarus must be formally approved unanimously to enter into force, a process that Cyprus is blocking by demanding similar measures against Turkey, given the crisis in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In a moment of tension in Minsk, it will then be up to European leaders to agree on these sanctions against Belarus, in a negotiation process that several European sources are anticipating for so long.

The same sources stress that it will be for the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, to stress the unconditional support of the EU to Cyprus and Greece in the context of the attacks by Turkey, with the hope that, through the channels diplomas and the promise of strengthened sanctions against Ankara and Nicosia give in and approve restrictive measures for Belarus.

The August 9 presidential elections in Belarus gave victory to Alexander Lukashenko, in power for 26 years, who is contested by the opposition and not recognized by the EU.

During this summit, which was postponed for a week due to the isolation of Charles Michel for having had contact with an official infected with Covid-19, most of the issues will also be linked to the crisis in the eastern Mediterranean.

Tensions between Ankara and Athens and Nicosia have escalated over Turkish illegal drilling in the special economic zones of Greece and Cyprus, claimed by Turkey.

Our aim is to create a space for constructive dialogue with Turkey to achieve stability and security throughout the region and to ensure full respect for the sovereignty and sovereign rights of all EU Member States. This will only be possible if Turkey makes a constructive commitment, ”argues Charles Michel in the summit invitation addressed to European leaders.

And he admits: “All options remain on the table to defend the legitimate interests of the EU and its member states.”

At the end of August, the EU proposed sanctions against individuals linked to these illegal drilling, sanctions perceived at the time as timid, but it immediately admitted to having tightened the restrictive measures.

EU foreign minister Josep Borrell and Germany, who holds the rotating EU presidency in the second half of the year, have made mediation efforts to try to ease tensions between Cyprus, Greece and Turkey after Ankara unilaterally decided to conduct surveys. hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean, triggering a regional crisis.

This European Council, which will start Thursday at 3 p.m. local time, minus one in Lisbon, will also address issues such as the escalation of tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh, the stalemate in post-Brexit negotiations and the economic recovery after the crisis generated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before the official start of work, Charles Michel will have bilateral meetings in Brussels, including one with Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa, at 9.15 am (minus an hour in Lisbon).