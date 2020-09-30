Students and families show less liking for books. Extension of compulsory education will be one of the reasons | Education

Far fewer books at home, far fewer students reading for fun and fewer and fewer families in which reading is valued. This is the main portrait that emerges from the study of reading practices of students in primary and secondary education, the first results of which were presented on Wednesday and which compares the distant year 2007, when the only one diagnosis existed until now that it followed the launch of the National Reading Plan.

The surveys carried out for this study were carried out between May and October 2019, among 7,469 students from 97 schools. The results now published only concern 3rd cycle and secondary education. A first result that stands out: from 2007 to 2019, the proportion of students, in the secondary case alone, who declare having less than 20 books at home has practically doubled, going from 14.5% to 27.3%. In the different measurement intervals, ranging from zero to over 500 pounds, the trend is always downward with values ​​ranging from 0.6% to 0.8% (zero pounds at home) to 10.6 to 6 , 4% (over 500).

What this decrease also reveals is that the “family relationship with reading” is declining. This relationship involves practices like the following: “seeing family members read”; “Listen to family members reading aloud”; “Listening to family members tell stories”; “Go with family members to bookstores or libraries” and “listen to family members talk about what they read”.

Focusing on those students who answered “never or rarely”, it appears that the largest increases are related to the habit of “seeing family members read”, from 15.3% to 31.1% per day. proportion of students who report taking time off from this practice at home; “Go with family members to bookstores or libraries” where “never or rarely” goes from 46% in 2007 to 62.1% in 2019 and “listen to family members talk about what they read” (from 33.6% to 50.5%).

In view of the results obtained, it is concluded that 57.7% of the pupils are placed in families in which the relationship with reading is low. “There are about 350 thousand students,” warned researcher João Trocado da Mata, who presented the results of this study carried out through a partnership between the National Reading Plan team and the Center for Research and Studies in Sociology (CIES-ISCTE) and was fully funded by McDonald’s.

As there is no beauty without it, one of the main reasons given for this situation and the various declines recorded in the practice of reading lies in one of the great achievements accomplished in the meantime: the extension of compulsory education at age 12 (or even 18), which became universal in 2012/2013. This is what the authors of the study conclude (Trocado da Mata, José Soares Neves, Miguel Ângelo Lopes, Patrícia Ávila and the consultant of the former Minister of Education, Isabel Alçada), who underline in the conclusions the the fact that the extension of compulsory education has reinforced “the social heterogeneity of the school population”, secondary education increasing the “number of pupils from more disadvantaged families”.

For the students themselves too, “secondary education is no longer a level of selection, bifurcation: entry into the labor market and further studies”. “This situation increases the complexity of the challenge posed to schools, necessitating the reinforcement of investments in the promotion of reading practices of young people and adults”, they stress.

And what about the growing lack of love among young people for books, reflected in data like this: 17.4% of elementary school students and 26.2% of high school students assume that during in the last year preceding the survey, they had read “no books for pleasure”. In 2007, these figures were “12.5% ​​and 11.35, respectively. This scenario also shows that the pleasure of reading decreases as the age of the pupils increases. At age 12, students noted that in the last year before the survey, they had read, on average, about six books for fun, a figure that drops to almost three among 19-year-olds and more.

For Trocado da Mata, this may be because high school students “have a greater tendency to focus on school readings”. “We must understand what is happening in school for this demotivation in reading of high school students,” said Deputy Secretary of State for Education, João Costa, responsible for closing the presentation session of this study. .

Another situation of concern to the authors of the study, and which was highlighted by João Costa, concerns the relationship of students with school libraries. What have we learned? For example, students with fewer books at home use school libraries the least. “This fact challenges public policies, inviting the identification of social segments for priority intervention”, underlines in the conclusions.

Where also emphasizes the following. “On average, the greater the exposure to reading and writing activities in the classroom, the more books you read.” The surveys carried out show that around one in three pupils (34.9%) is highly exposed to activities related to reading and writing in Portuguese lessons, which involve the teacher reading aloud, presenting a work or ask to do forms for reading books that are not part of the program, among others.

