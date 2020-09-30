Thiem and Zverev stay on top of the wave | Sneakers

They were the last to leave New York, but they still did not lack preparation for a tournament as specific as that of Roland Garros, on clay and, this year, in very slow conditions. Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev made it through the second round, taking advantage of the confidence they brought across the Atlantic.

“I’m still a little on the wave of New York happiness. Of course, at some point I’ll be very tired. I think that all the tension and the concentration on Roland Garros hid the fatigue and I hope to postpone it as long as possible, ”admitted Thiem, after beating the former top 10, resulting from the qualifications, Jack Sock (310) , 6-1, 6-3 and 7-6 (8/6).

Alexander Zverev, on the other hand, accused a certain inconsistency during the five sets he played with Pierre-Hugues Herbert (78th), for four hours: 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 4-6 and 6 -4. The varied tennis of the French, former number two in the pairs standings, with four Grand Slam titles in this variant, caused difficulties for Zverev who had to save a break point at 2-6, 1-4, recovered from 3 / 5 in the tie-break of the third game and did not take advantage when he served, 5-3 of the fourth set, to close the game. But the German got past those moments and ended up winning the seventh of the last eight meetings he has played in five sets.

In the women’s tournament, the biggest surprise was the retirement of Serena Williams, due to an Achilles tendon injury. Another surprise, the heavy defeat suffered by Victoria Azarenka (14th), against the Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (186th), who won with a double 6-2.

João Sousa said goodbye to Paris for good, losing the first round doubles (he teamed up with Dutchman Robin Haase), against Robert Lindstedt and Jordan Thompson: 2-6, 6-3 and 7-5.

