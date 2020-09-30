In less than a week, Bayern win the second Super Cup | International football

Bayern joined the European Super Cup, won the German Super Cup last Thursday, beating Borussia Dortmund 3-2 at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday in a match refereed by female Bibiana Steinhaus.

Bayern proved to be more effective and deserved to win another title in 2020, having already won the German Cup, Champions League and European Super Cup this year with midfielder Joshua Kimmich making the difference eight. a few minutes from the end, for his intervention in the movement that gave rise to the third goal.

The game was also marked by the surprising and penalizing decision for his side of Swiss manager Lucien Favre, who replaced striker Eric Haaland in the 59th minute, who had just made 2-2 and was set to make the 3. -2, it was not a great defense of Neuer, by the young Brazilian Reinier, ex-Flamengo and loaned to Borussia by Real Madrid.

Haaland put his head in the water for the Bayern defense, with his deep attacks, taking advantage of the spaces behind the Bavarian defenders, in what was the best period of the Borussia game, Lucien Favre opted for a change of course.

From then on, Borussia ceased to exist in offensive terms and Bayern, who after being beaten by Hoffenheim last Sunday for the Bundesliga, turned out to be a tired team, thanked the gift, in this, at least , he no longer had the Haaland threat on his head.

Nonetheless, the game seemed to be heading towards a draw, but a ‘scorching’ pass to Delaney in the middle of the pitch was intercepted by Kimmich, who immediately gave the ball to Lewandowski on the right, with the Pole coming back to the heart of the area. for the shot of the same Kimmich, who in the reload scored the goal that earned his team another German Super Cup.

Bayern were the first team to score, in the 18th minute, by French midfielder Corentin Tolisso, assisted by Lewandowski, and in the 32nd minute they had already won 2-0, with a header from Thomas Muller, jumping higher than the opponents to give the best streak to the cross for Canadian Alphonso Davies.

However, Borussia before the break returned to the discussion of the result and the trophy with a goal from Julian Brantd, in the 39th minute, assisted by Norwegian Eric Haaland. That was not enough, however, to prevent Bayern from winning the Super Cup for the eighth time.

