Sonangol is building a scientific research and innovation center – Observer

Angolan national oil company Sonangol announced on Wednesday that it would build a scientific research and innovation center to help identify strategic projects for the company.

Construction is scheduled to start in 2021 and be completed in 2022, and will be located near the National Petroleum Institute and the Instituto Superior de Petróleos, in the city of Sumbe (Cuanza-Sul province).

The Research Center (CIITIP) “will be an advisory, consultative and permanent body, responsible for monitoring, evaluating and deciding on research and innovation activities, as well as evaluating the existing conditions and the resources made available. , in order to guarantee excellence in scientific productivity and learning ”.

The performance of the center will be aligned with “enhancing the value chain of Sonangol and the sector, in particular the needs of exploration, development, production, refining and petrochemicals, renewable energies and sustainable development”.

The space will house several other institutions of higher education, vocational training and business incubators, as part of a Scientific and Technological Research Center to be created at the initiative of the Ministry of Petroleum with the collaboration of the National Oil and Gas Agency, and multinational operators, such as the Norwegian Equinor.