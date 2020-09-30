Niger pledges to help lift UN sanctions against Guinean army – Observer

The President of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou, who visited Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau for five hours on Wednesday, promised to work at the United Nations level to lift the sanctions imposed on certain Guinean military officials.

The Nigerian head of state was speaking at a joint press conference with his Guinean counterpart, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, moments before leaving Bissau in Niamey.

Asked what Niger might do about a group of 11 Guinean military officials sanctioned by the United Nations since May 2012 following a coup on their part, Issoufou pledged to help resolve the situation.

The lifting of sanctions (against the military) will be a turning point in the climate of instability of recent years. As a non-permanent member of the Security Council, Niger will do everything to create the conditions for the lifting of these sanctions ”, declared the Nigerian leader.

Umaro Sissoco Embaló, meanwhile, said he would “upset the head” of his counterpart on this issue, considering that “the army is already behaving in a republican manner”.

Mahamadou Youssufo, whose country has chaired the United Nations Security Council since September, said it was Niger’s “burning desire” to see Guinea-Bissau “normalized, with peace, security and stability, in order to that she can think of developing, ”he noted.

Youssufo considered “President Embaló a brother” and he in turn called him “a father”, for advice on the patience and wisdom that a leader should have, the Guinean president stressed, referring to being a “Big day in Guinea-Bissau” for having received the visit of a statesman, a Pan-Africanist.

“Guinea-Bissau today received [quarta-feira] a great statesman, a committed Pan-Africanist. You are a reference for me as a leader, a great statesman, ”declared Sissoco Embaló, to whom Muhammadou Youssufo’s visit will have an impact on the image of Guinea-Bissau.

Umaro Sissoco Embaló commented on some situations that Niger faces, namely the fight against jihadism and organized crime, regretting to be global scourges, but stressed that Guinea-Bissau still does not have these problems.

“But we have other problems, for example drug trafficking. It has been one of my battles since I came to power, a daily struggle so that Guinea-Bissau is not a drug market, ”observed Sissoco Embaló.