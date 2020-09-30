UN calls for truce in “war” between humans and nature – Observer

The UN on Wednesday called on nations to rebuild their relationship with nature to end what it sees as a war between humans and the environment.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres opened the biodiversity summit at the organization’s General Assembly with this message, which also included video messages from dozens of heads of state and government.

More than 60% of the world’s coral reefs are at risk from overfishing, destructive practices and climate change. Wildlife is in decline due to excessive consumption, population growth, and intensive agriculture. And the rate of species extinction is accelerating, with around a million people at risk, ”Guterres said.

He added that, in the long run, humanity is also threatened, as it is part of a “fragile natural network” which must be protected for future generations and that “biodiversity and ecosystems are essential for progress and to the prosperity of man. “.

Among the consequences of the imbalance in the relationship between man and nature, there is the emergence of diseases that can kill like AIDS, Ebola and Covid-19.

Sixty percent of all known diseases and 75% of new infectious diseases are zoonoses, have passed from animals to humans and demonstrate the close interconnection between the health of the planet and the health of humans, ”he said. .

Without “changing the relationship” with nature and for more sustainable economic models, “the current system is geared towards destruction, not preservation,” he said, arguing that he is at the center of stimulus packages. post-crisis of the city. 19, to invest more in the environment and set ambitious international targets to protect biodiversity.