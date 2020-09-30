Do you want to study? Sell ​​the house, the car … | Opinion

At the Institut Supérieur d’Economie et de Gestion (ISEG), a Master in Accounting, if we add the costs of the first year (4,850 €) and the second year (2,000 €), this makes a total cost from 6850 €. The Porto Polytechnic Institute’s master’s offer in the field of Applied Development Practices has a cost to the student of € 4,500 per year. But it is possible to go further. The Nova School of Business and Economics (Nova SBE) – which is the economics faculty of the Universidade Nova de Lisboa – set the value of its master’s in management at € 11,900. The highest value practiced in Portugal is also the work of Nova SBE: the MBA that it shares with the Catholic University and IMT has a base value of € 32,000, to which € 4,000 should be added to deliver the thesis. For registration only, the fee is set at € 3,000, which equates to around five national minimum wages. The institution in question is careful to inform that the tuition fees do not include textbooks, daily expenses or travel… the student will not think that 32 thousand euros would give for such a thing.

“Our fees do not include books, living expenses, flights and visas. After completing the MBA, our students can obtain the Joint Master by developing and defending a work project under the guidance of a professor. The Master thesis has an additional cost of € 4,000. ”

The education policy creates barriers to access to higher education for low- and middle-income families, discouraging higher education in a country that already experiences unequal access to so many rights and public goods , and which must at the same time improve their qualifications. . But worse, the education system perverts two central tenets of democracy – access to rights cannot depend on financial capacity, and social justice requires progressive fiscal policy. We are faced with a serious problem of obvious contradiction between the role of the public university and the Constitution, on the one hand, and the denial of this right to the majority of citizens, on the other.

This has led, in this context of free choice of HEIs, many to resort to tuition fees for the second cycle, the third cycle and the third cycle courses in order to create a training offer for a social and economic elite, excluding the majority. students. By analyzing the national and international employment scenario, it is increasingly essential to obtain a master’s or doctorate in order to aim to work in the desired professional or scientific field. This pressure, which accompanies the path of constant and progressive specialization in each field of study, is today used by certain universities not as an argument to democratize access to these cycles of studies but, on the contrary, to make them financially inaccessible.

We could jokingly ask: Do you want to study? Sells the house, the car … But even that doesn’t have the students to be able to sell

In the context of a pandemic, economic and social crisis in which labor incomes have fallen and social inequalities are still a reality, expanding the social base of higher education requires strengthening the system as a public service that it is and should continue to be. For this, it is necessary, as a first step, to create a maximum tuition ceiling for all courses of the second and third cycles of studies in public higher education establishments.

The choice is to avoid a scenario like the one we live in today in the United States of America, where the debts that students have borrowed to pay their tuition fees amount to $ 1.6 billion. We could jokingly ask: Do you want to study? Sell ​​the house, the car … But even that doesn’t allow the students to sell.

