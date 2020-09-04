Global Fiber Based Packaging Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Packaging Type, Material Type, Material Source, End User, and Region.

Global Fiber Based Packaging Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Fibre-based packaging is biodegradable that helps to reduce the potential hazard of littered items to wildlife and litter-related amenity issues. It is potentially compostable, which is depending on the packaging material and format, and excluding some inks and adhesives and making it compatible with food waste in recovery processes. It can be formed into a wide variety of shapes. With the usage of the fiber packaging, there is a low risk of migration of chemicals from packaging into food contents and also have a low risk of contamination.

Global Fiber Based Packaging Market, Dynamics:

Global fiber based packaging market growth has driven by the strong demand for packaged merchandise, processed foods and other goods in developing markets with rapid population growth and middle classes. An increase in demand for fiber-based packaging is expected to led to expansion of intensively managed tree plantations across the globe. Fibre Packaging business consists of paper-based converting operations. An increase in the collections and overseas demand for recovered fibre is expected to increase the adoption of the fiber based packaging. Despite the presence of a period of relative stability, the price of recovered fibre has fluctuated with changes in supply and demand and these fluctuations are expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Fiber Based Packaging Market, Segment Analysis:

Sustainability is one of the vital factors in the packaging industry. Many end users in this industry are opting for materials that can be recycled easily and comply with national and international environmental protection guidelines. Fiber-based materials are suitable forms of sustainable packaging materials, which are widely accepted among consumers in the food and beverage, chemical, and construction industry. The demand for fiber-based materials is increasing because of its features like reusable, renewable, and biodegradable in nature. The use of fiber packaging products is helping enterprises comply with regulations of various countries. An increase in the usage of fiber-based material for packaging is expected to boost the growth of the global fiber based packaging market during the forecast period.

Global Fiber Based Packaging Market, Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to the presence of the end user industries. The demand for fiber packaging is increasing in the electrical and electronics sector because of the presence of a large number of OEMs in the region. The low cost and the availability of raw materials & labor are expected to boost the regional market growth. The rise in demand for sustainable packaging from the consumer side is also expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, in some countries (e.g., in Indonesia and Russia) with weak governance, the product expansion and harvesting of pulpwood can involve corruption and illegal logging the pulp industry. A corruption and legal irregularities like tax evasion, fraud and money laundering are expected to limit the market growth.

Key players operating in the market are reducing risks by ensuring pulpwood, which is sourced from verified legal sources and sustainable forest operations. An increase in the recycled content of their products and clean production is expected to increase the demand for fiber based packaging. Also, the companies in the food and beverage industry usage the several types of fiber based packaging, which contains corrugated container board, boxboard and sandwich wrapping. Each type of packaging uses a varying amount of virgin pulpwood.

Global Fiber Based Packaging Market, Competitive Analysis:

The rise in concerns of global warming having a positive impact on the growth of global fiber based packaging market. Product manufacturers are focusing on the manufacture and purchase respectively of eco-friendly packaging solutions. Fiber based packaging usages biodegradable material obtained from natural sources, which are sustainable in the long run. With an increase in demand for sustainable products, prominent key players are expanding their product portfolio to sustain packaging solutions. Further, strict government regulations regarding with plastic packaging solutions and encourage the use of bio-degradable packaging solutions are expected to increase the demand for fiber based packaging.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Fiber Based Packaging Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Fiber Based Packaging Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Fiber Based Packaging Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End User, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Fiber Based Packaging Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Fiber Based Packaging Market

Global Fiber Based Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

• Corrugated Boxes

• Cartons

• Partitions and Inserts

• Bottle and Cup Carriers

• Trays

• Plates

• Clamshells

• Display Packaging

• Bags and Sacks

• Others

Global Fiber Based Packaging Market, By Material Type

• Corrugated

• Boxboard/Cartonboard

• Molded Pulp

• Kraft Paper

Global Fiber Based Packaging Market, By Material Source

• Virgin Fiber

• Recycled Fiber

Global Fiber Based Packaging Market, By End User

• Food Packaging

• Beverages Packaging

• Tobacco Packaging

• Healthcare Packaging

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Homecare & Toiletries

• Electrical & Electronics

• Other Packaging

Global Fiber Based Packaging Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Fiber Based Packaging Market

• UFP Technologies, Inc.

• ESCO Technologies Inc.

• Brodrene Hartmann A/S

• KapStone Paper and Packaging

• Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

• Rengo Co., Ltd.

• Mondi Group

• Stora Enso

• International Paper Company

• DS Smith Plc

• Huhtamaki Oyj

• Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

• Sonoco Products Company

• WestRock Company

• Georgia-Pacific LLC

• Pratt Industries Inc.

• Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.

• U.S. Corrugated, Inc.

• AR Packaging Group AB

• BillerudKorsnas AB

