Global Polyhydroxy Butyrate Market – Forecast and Analysis (2019-2027), by Type, End-Users, by Region.

Global Polyhydroxy Butyrate Market was valued at USD xx Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Polyhydroxy Butyrate Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Global Polyhydroxy Butyrate Market Dynamic’s:

Synthetic polymers are non-degradable and accumulated in the environment so, the efforts of scientists were forwarded to provide us with alternative environmentally biopolymers. To overcome the hazardous impact of commercial plastics, there is an alternative of biopolymers such as aliphatic polyesters, polylactide, and polyhydroxyalkanoates.

Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) is one of the members of polyhydroxyalkanoates are the more promising candidate due to its biodegradable and eco- friendly property.

Polyhydroxybutyrate is produced by bacteria, fungi, molds etc. Polyhydroxybutyrate is eco-friendly plastic which has a wide range of applications. Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) is group of the interesting biopolymers which have several medical applications such as drug delivery, suture, scaffold and heart valves. Various factors such as increasing environmental regulations and rising concerns related to plastic waste accumulation and increasing use of PHB bioplastics as a substitute for polyolefin commodities like polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE) are driving the market growth over forecast period.

However, factors such as high price of polyhydroxybutyrate based polymers as compared to conventional polymers, stringent regulations are expected to restrain the market growth over forecast period.

Request For View Sample Report Page :@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/64542/

Global Polyhydroxy Butyrate Market is segmented by type, by end user and by Region. By end user, packaging end user dominated the global market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB), exhibits excellent thermoplastic characteristics and resemble synthetic polymers to a larger extent, making them useful for extensive synthetic packaging based applications. Packaging end user segment is followed by biomedical and consumer end user segment. Biomedical end user is expected to hold xx% of market share over forecast period.

Polyhydroxybutyrate is produced by bacteria, fungi, molds etc. Polyhydroxybutyrate is eco-friendly plastic which has a wide range of applications.Polyhydroxybutyrate are useful for biomedical applications including tissue regeneration devices, repair devices, repair patches and sutures. PHB has been the most promising biodegradable plastics and as an alternative to petrochemical plastics. This is due to their biocompatibility, biodegradability and versatile properties make it an eco-friendly substitute for synthetic polymers.

By geography, Asia pacific dominated the global market with 42.45% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period owing to rising demand from many end use industries such as food, pharmaceutical, agriculture, and automotive. Moreover, factors such as rising industrialization coupled with the increase in disposable income is rising demand for packaged foods and packing films and increasing environmental concerns &strict restrictions imposed on the usage of plastic goods are propelling the market growth over forecast period. Japan is the leading country in thisregion and is expected to grow at xx% of CAGR over forecast period.

Kaneka Corporation (Japan) is leading market player in Japan. Kaneka manufacture Polyhydroxy Butyrate for various end users. Kaneka Polyhydroxy Butyrate is produced by a microorganism fermentation process, in which plant oils and its fatty acids are used as a primary raw material. PHBH shows excellent biodegradable properties under natural conditions such as in soil and in sea and it will be eventually degraded into CO2 and H2O through the digestive process of micro-organisms existing in the environment. Kaneka Takasago factory has been producing PHBH since 2011. The pilot production, has a capacity of 1,000 MT/y. The pilot production capacity will be up scaled to 5,000 MT/y by December 2019.

APAC is followed by Europe and North America. Europe is expected to hold xx% of market share over forecast period owing to the reduced dependency on fossil fuels and rising demand for sophisticated biopolymers. An increasing use of biopolymers in biomedical industry coupled with the strong R&D in the region is boosting the market growth in this region.

Report covers in depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, value chain, supply chain and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and new entrants.These key players operating in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, collaborations, strategic alliances, expansion, joint ventures, new product launches, patent and diversification to increase regional presence and business opeartions.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here: @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/64542/

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Polyhydroxy Butyrate Marketincluding all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants.

Scope of Market

Market Segmentation by Type

• Powder

• Film

• Sheet

• Granules

Market Segmentation by End-Users

• Packaging

• Biomedical

• Consumer Goods

• Agriculture

• Others

Market Segmentation by Region

• Asia-Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Market Major Players

• Biome Technologies PLC (UK)

• Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• PolyFerm Canada (Canada)

• FULL CYCLE BIOPLASTICS(USA)

• Cardia Bioplastics (Australia)

• Tianjin GreenBio Materials Co., Ltd (China)

• TianAn Biologic Materials Co., Ltd. (China)

• Green Dot Bioplastics (USA)

• AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG(Austria)

• Telles, LLC

• TEPHA INC

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Triveni Interchem Pvt Ltd

Major Table Polyhydroxy Butyrate Market of Contents Report



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: GlobalPolyhydroxy Butyrate Market, by Market Value (US$ Bn) and Volume(Ton)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Polyhydroxy Butyrate Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-polyhydroxy-butyrate-market/64542/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com