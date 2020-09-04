Global Retort Pouches Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Material, Packaging Type, Closure Type, Applicationand Region.

Global Retort Pouches Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 6.4% through 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

A retort pouch is heat-resistant bags laminated with many layers of flexible plastic and metal foil which can withstand intense pressure and high temperature. The lightweight PET films in these pouches avoid moisture and air from entering and spoiling the content of the pouch.

The demand for retort pouches as a packaging solution in food and beverages industry has witnessed major growth in the last few years at both manufacturers end as well as consumer end. Revenue contribution from the pouches complete of transparent PET films and the environmentally packaging solution is expected to drive the growth of the retort pouches market to a significant extent during 2020-2027.

However, retort pouches are hard to dispose of the naturally growing demand for environmental-friendly packaging products are a major restraining growth of the retort packaging market. Also, the reluctance of consumers towards retort packaging pouches in developed economies is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. Likewise, the report contains a detailed study of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the retort pouches market.

The report covers the segments in the retort pouches markets such as material, packaging type, closure type, and application. Based on packaging type, stand-up pouches are expected to continue to hold the largest XX% share in retort pouches market owing to several benefits such as performance, aesthetics, and cost. The whole construction and aesthetics of stand-up pouches act as an excellent product marketing tool which is further expected to augment its demand in future.

By application, the food segment was valued at US$ XX.14 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at US$ XX.47 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX.34% over the forecast period. The growth of the food industry is attributed to the growing use of retort pouches for packaging sauces, curries, and other ready-to-eat meals. Also, growing urbanization and rising disposable incomes have led to the increasing consumption of products such as dressings, sauces, and condiments.

Geographically, Asia Pacific retort pouches Market was valued at US$ XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX million by 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. This is because of the strong demand from economies such as China, Australia, Japan, and South Korea. The region has more half of the global population and there has been an upsurge in the demand for convenient products owing to hectic work life and increasing per capita income. Customers in the region are looking for ready meal products that can be consumed without much work; henceforth the demand for retort packages is growing in APAC.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of retort pouches market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, cost, and revenue. Such as, in 2019, Proampac LLC launched child-resistant reclosable, easy-open (CRREO) pouches with an extended range of sizes.

In 2017, Sonoco Products Company extended its clear barrier flexible packaging line for including liquid pouch structures, which are right for hot fill and retort applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Retort Pouches Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Retort Pouches Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Retort Pouches Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Retort Pouches Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Retort Pouches Market

Global Retort Pouches Market, By Material

• Polypropylene

• Polyethylene

• Polyamide

• PET

• Aluminum foil

• Others

Global Retort Pouches Market, By Packaging Type

• Stand-up Pouches

• Flat Pouches

Global Retort Pouches Market, By Closure Type

• Tear Notch

• Zipper

• Spout

Global Retort Pouches Market, By Application

• Food

• Beverages

• Pet Food

• Others

Global Retort Pouches Market, By Region

• Asia Pacifi

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key Players operating in the Global Retort Pouches Market

• Berry Plastics Corporation

• Mondi PLC

• Amcor Limited

• Sonoco Products Company

• Astrapak Ltd

• Coveris

• Insite Wireless Group

• Bemis Company, Inc.

• Tredegar Corporation

• Sealed Air Corporation

• Huhtamaki Group

• Clifton Packaging Group Ltd.

• FoshanNanhai LD Packaging Co., Ltd.

• Constantia Flexibles International GmbH

• ProAmpac

• Alliedflex Technologies Ltd.

• Flexi-Pack Ltd.

