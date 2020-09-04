Global Smart Contracts in Healthcare Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Block chain Platform, End User, Application, and Region.

Global Smart Contracts in Healthcare Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 35.10 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Smart contracts are essentially codes, which govern the functions of a blockchain. The code has the capacity to execute itself. It is impossible to make the next level of progress without the smart contract execution.

Global Smart Contracts in Healthcare Market, Dynamics:

An increase in the data breaching cases in the healthcare industry, visibility offered by distributed ledger technology, and threat of forged medicines in the pharmaceutical industry are some of the prominent drivers behind the global smart contracts in healthcare market growth. The health payers and drug manufacturers are agreeing upon pricing and a list of drugs under a specific plan that is called the formulary. A smart contract can be fed into the blockchain. The blockchain ensures that the contracts are encrypted and only authorized users to access. The smart contract between a customer and the drug manufacturer is also ensure that a small amount of co-pay is transferred from the consumer to the manufacturer directly.

Pharmacy benefits managers negotiate the prices with drug manufacturers and they place the negotiated list of drugs on their database of drugs, which are preferred by the health plan. The database is technically referred to as the formulary. The Pharmacy benefits managers also receive rebates from drug manufacturers and they share the profits with the health payers. They also reimburse pharmacies for drug prescriptions that is expected to drive the global smart contracts in healthcare market.

On the other hand, lack of systems integration capabilities and technical expertise associated with smart contracts in healthcare are expected to limit growth of global smart contracts in healthcare market during the forecast period.

Global Smart Contracts in Healthcare Market, Segment Analysis:

The dynamic nature of blockchain has formed a favorable niche for smart contracts in the healthcare market. Block chain technology is one of the disruptive technologies that have revolutionized the entire healthcare industry. It is very well technology solution that the healthcare industry needs. Blockchain is a viable solution in places where there is a requirement for multiple entities to view and edit the same data. The technology has assisted to eliminate the requirement for third parties who exist in the ecosystem only to establish trust between the transacting parties. The new technology can also increase the financial gains by declining the time taken to complete a transaction. The healthcare providers have contracts set up so that a patient receives a medical service at every time, an entry is made in the block chain. The contract executes itself and claims the investments from the payer to the provider and also help to transfer the co-pay from the patient to the provider. The blockchain in general and smart contracts can significantly satisfy the inefficiency and waste of time and money in the healthcare ecosystem.

Global Smart Contracts in Healthcare Market, Regional Analysis:

North America held the dominant position in the global smart contracts in healthcare market and is projected to continue its dominant position during the forecast period. Increased backing by government and trade bodies are creating a favorable pace of growth in the North America smart contracts in healthcare market. The robust marketing activities by the contenders are expected to drive the next steps for market development in the forecast period. The regional market is expected to witness on a hot streak of expansion in the forecast period. Some of the prominent key players are expected to contribute in a significant way to the progress of the market by investing capital and fortifying their assets along with their competencies in the market. An increase in focus on research and development activities is expected to open up new areas for the development of the market.

Global Smart Contracts in Healthcare Market, Competitive Analysis:

Pharmacy benefits managers hold enormous power in negotiating with their clients. The role of PBM’s lies in the negotiation of the prices with the manufacturers. With a cost saving on the surface, the primary aim of the PBM’s is to earn bigger rebates, which can gain profits out of it. Pharmacies are mostly functioning in the control of PBMs. A lot of them use their own mail order, specialty, or retail pharmacies. They are also incentivized to increase the profitability through their own pharmacies against the method of negotiating the lowest cost method of drug distribution.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Smart Contracts in Healthcare Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Smart Contracts in Healthcare Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Smart Contracts in Healthcare Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Smart Contracts in Healthcare Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Smart Contracts in Healthcare Market

Global Smart Contracts in Healthcare Market, By Blockchain Platform

• Ethereum

• Bitcoin

• NXT

• Sidechains

Global Smart Contracts in Healthcare Market, By End User

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Healthcare Providers

• Healthcare Payers

• Other End Users

Global Smart Contracts in Healthcare Market, By Application

• Patient Data Management

• Electronic Health Records (EHRS)

• Supply Chain Management

• Clinical Data Exchange and Interoperability

• Claims Adjudication and Billing Management

• Others

Global Smart Contracts in Healthcare Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Smart Contracts in Healthcare Market

• IBM Corporation.

• Patientory

• Factom

• Hashed Health

• ISolve

• Proof.Work.

• Guardtime

• Medicalchain

• FarmaTrust

• SimplyVital Health

• SmartData Enterprises

• Microsoft Corporation

• Gem

• PokitDok, Inc

• Chronicled

