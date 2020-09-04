Global Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Technology, Component, Vehicle, and Region.

Global Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market size was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 14.2 % from 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and, the same is reflected in our analysis.

In electric vehicles (EV), the powertrain is used to enhance the range of efficiency for the vehicle. Powertrain systems can be used flexibly in EV like a hybrid, battery, and plug-in electric vehicle, as well as, are easy to integrate. Henceforth, the deployment of powertrain system in electric vehicles is also helping to decrease development costs and time.

The major emissions reduction potential over the vehicle life cycle of EVs is in the decarburization of power generation systems. Nowadays, net savings are higher in economies where the carbon (CO2) intensity of the generation mix is low. Moving forward, this can be a major benefit for BEVs and PHEVs over other powertrain technologies if electricity generation decarbonizes at a quick pace. However, as carbon intensities vary through power systems and regions, the capacity of EVs to deliver significant net GHG savings besides competing technologies is not uniform across the globe. Likewise, the MMR report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the electric vehicle powertrain market.

In major economies that largely rely on coal for electricity production, transitioning towards a lower CO2 generation mix is vital to deliver GHG savings from the electrification of road transport. On the other hand, the lack of standard development protocols for EVs powertrain components and lack of infrastructure for EVs from emerging countries are considered as the major factors hampering the growth of the electric vehicle powertrain market globally.

EV Powertrains: Key Benefits and Hurdles

Government Regulations to Impact the Growth of Global Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market:

As governments in various economies are increasingly focusing on emerging smart cities, demand for the EVs is bound to upsurge globally. To decrease the emission of carbon dioxide in the environment, the government in many states is increasingly imposing regulations regarding the level of Co2 emitted in the country. Rising needs to reduce the level of emission and control the pollution level has led to a growing demand for EVs. The surge in demand for EVs will continue to rev up demand for automotive powertrain worldwide.

The MMR report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the electric vehicle powertrain market size. By technology, the battery electric vehicle i.e. (BEV) segment is expected to grow at the highest XX.12% CAGR during the forecast period. BEV leads the electric vehicle powertrain market with most units sold. BEVs are powered by electric energy, usually a large electric motor and a large battery pack. BEVs are currently much popular owing to the reduction in battery prices and low or zero harmful emissions in the environment.

The Asia Pacific electric vehicle powertrain market was valued at US$ XX.21 Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX.67 Mn. by 2027, with a CAGR of 12.2% during 2019-2027. China being the most major player in the market as demand for EVs powertrains has also augmented in APAC. Nevertheless, the worldwide industry is not without its share of drawbacks; Product cost is rather high and is a serious deterrent in economies with lower economic growth.

The Indian EV powertrain Industry is in its nascent stages with only 2 electric car manufacturers, about 10+ companies in two-wheelers, and 3-4 OEM’s in Electric buses. Most other automobiles OEM’s are now looking at leading electric vehicle models in India.

The reports cover recent developments in the electric vehicle powertrain market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Such as, in 2018, Cummins Company announced its acquisition of the U.S. based Efficient Drivetrains Company a designer and producer of hybrid and battery electric power (HBEV and BEV) solutions for commercial vehicles. The company aims to emerge as the leader in the electric vehicle powertrain market globally.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market

Global Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market, By Component

• Transmission

• Motors

• Battery

• Engine

• Controller

Global Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market, By Technology

• Battery Electric Vehicle

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Global Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market, By Vehicle

• Passenger Vehicle

o Hatchback

o Sedan

o SUV/MUV

• Commercial Vehicle

Global Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Global Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• GKN PLC

• Cummins Inc.

• Meritor, Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Magna International

• Dana Incorporated

• Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A.

• Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd

• BorgWarner Inc.

• Bosch Limited

• AVL List GmbH

• Mitsubishi Electric Corp

