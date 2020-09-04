Global Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Technology, End User, and Region.

Global Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market was valued US$ 920.30 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.80 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Non-surgical fat reduction techniques are terminal treatments where fat cells in specific areas are selectively broken down. It helps in reducing the size of subcutaneous fat pockets. Currently, in a non-invasive fat reduction market, several FDA cleared treatments are available to reduce fat gradually without surgery.

Global Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market, Dynamics:

The global non-invasive fat reduction market has shown an upward trend because of an increase in the occurrence of diseases connected with obesity like diabetes, consumption of calorie-laden fast foods & beverages, and sedentary lifestyle of individuals. Also, the demand for slim body appearance, growth in health expenditure, and consciousness of health risk because of obesity are boosting the global non-invasive fat reduction market. Many people are struggling to lose weight through physical exercises and maintaining a proper diet. Despite the benefits of it, in certain body areas like thighs, neck, abdomen, etc. fats get accumulated and these unwanted fats are difficult to remove. The consumers prefer excellent fat loss alternatives to remove these unwanted fats. The Non-Invasive treatments are more significant than surgical procedures. The non-invasive treatments are becoming popular as a safe and reliable alternative to surgical methods.

On the other hand, the high cost of treatments, and risk of complications like seroma, infections, bruising after the fat reduction procedure is expected to limit the global non-invasive fat reduction market.

Global Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market, Segment Analysis:

Non-invasive fat reduction treatment uses a variety of technologies like radio frequency, vacuum massage, ultrasound, and infrared light. Cryolipolysis is a non-invasive fat reduction method. It is used at cold temperatures to freeze and kill the fat in the targeted area and drained out of the body. According to the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in 2018, more than 3Mn cryolipolysis procedures were carried out in U.S. Many consumers are preferring minimal risk related treatment that deploys instant and long-term results. The demand for cryolipolysis is expected to increase because of its benefits. It is more affordable and offers some features like temporary discomfort and no downtime. Some of the prominent key players are organizing a lot of campaigns to increase the awareness regarding the safety and benefits of cryolipolysis non-invasive fat reduction method.

The hospital segment held more than 51.8% share in 2019 and is projected to share XX% in the global non-invasive fat reduction market during the forecast period. The maximum share in the market is attributed to the presence of hospital settings with high-end technology across the globe. The professional practitioners are carrying out fat reduction devices and procedures in a hospital. Hospital accreditation is a vital factor, which positively influences patient’s preference for undergoing aesthetic procedures.

Global Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market, Regional Analysis:

North America held the dominant position in 2019 and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The presence of the obese population is one of the key drivers for regional market growth. An increase in R&D in the region, growth in per capita disposable income, adoption of innovative technology, and awareness campaigns are some of the prominent factors that are expected to drive the market growth. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved several handheld devices for non-invasive fat reduction purpose. All devices can be placed on or just above the skin to reduce fat by sending cold, heat, or sound waves directly into the fat cells. The US is a prominent contributor in the North American market because more than 40% of the adult population is considered obese.

Global Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market, Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent key players are partnering with other non-invasive fat reduction product manufacturers to expand their presence across the globe. They are also focusing on the development, assembly, marketing, and sales of non-invasive fat reduction products. Established key players are offering products for non-invasive fat reduction and expanding the product portfolio with innovative technologies. Some of the popular brands for non-invasive fat reduction procedures are CoolSculpting, Kybella, Vanquish, and Sculpsure.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market

Global Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market, By Technology

• Cryolipolysis

• Ultrasound

• Low Level Lasers

• Others

Global Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Stand Alone Practices

• Multispecialty Clinics

• Others

Global Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market

• Fosun Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd

• Cutera Inc.

• Cynosure LLC

• Zeltiq Aesthetics

• BTL Industries

• Lynton Lasers Ltd

• Candela Corporation

• Venus concept

• Fotona

• Alma lasers

• Syneron Candela

• Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc

• Lumenis Ltd

• Bausch Health Companies

