Global Elemental Fluorine Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Form, Application, and Region.

Definition:

The chemical Fluorine is the most reactive element and abundantly available. Elemental fluorine is an extremely toxic, pale yellow, corrosive gas, which reacts with most of the organic & inorganic substances. Fluorine is a crucial element for numerous industries, including aluminum production, steelmaking, gasoline refining, glass manufacturing, and the production of enamels, insulating foams, refrigerants, and uranium for nuclear power.

Market Dynamics:

Many end-use applications, like electronics & semiconductors, metallurgy, ceramic manufacturing, polymer manufacturing, and glass. Elemental fluorine is generally used in the manufacturing of uranium hexafluoride, the element which is used in the manufacturing of nuclear reactors as fuel through the uranium enrichment process. With the increasing demand from the last few years for fuel manufacturing, the conversion plant rate is running above 80% capacity and is expected to reach 90% during the estimated period.

Fluorine containing polymers are highly valued for their significant properties. The well-known examples are polytetrafluorethylene (PTFE) and polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF). Fluorinated organic compounds are also used as, Electrolyte in Lithium-ion batteries, Solvents, Surfactants, Pharmaceuticals, Pesticides, Lubricants, Blood substitutes, Insecticides, Starting material for organic synthesis. Also, increasing on-site elemental fluorine gas production and growing end-use applications are expected to generate new opportunities for the producers during the forecast period.

On the other hand, there are some factors which can hinder the market growth such as handling & storage of elemental fluorine, and transportation. As Fluorine is a highly toxic gas every effort must be made to avoid contact with personnel and environmental releases and these hamper the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

According to the application segment, one of the most dominant applications of elemental fluorine is to produce nuclear fuel. The chemical is produced to uranium hexafluoride. The compound act as a reactive fuel that can power a nuclear warhead or nuclear power plant. This compound releases marvelous energy. This energy can result in a massive blast that can either enlighten a whole city or destroy it. This application is also boosting the growth of the global elemental fluorine market from 2019 to 2027.

By form segment, the α-Fluorine segment accounted for the largest market share of the global elemental fluorine market in terms of value in 2019, because of its excellent properties. The β- fluorine segment is expected to witness enough growth in the global elemental fluorine market, on account of its increasing application in the metallurgy and nuclear fuel.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the global market in 2018. Because of the rapid growth of the end-user industries in the region, like metallurgy, sulfur hexafluoride manufacturing, nuclear fuel, and the polymer & plastic industries among Asian countries are expected to produce a conducive environment for the growth of the Asia Pacific elemental fluorine market in the future. China is expected to hold over two-third of the market share in the Asia Pacific market.

North America and Europe are expected to be the projecting markets for elemental fluorine instantaneously, thanks to the demand in the chemical industry. The regional markets are expected to witness high demand throughout the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Elemental Fluorine Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Elemental Fluorine Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Elemental Fluorine Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Elemental Fluorine Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Elemental Fluorine Market

Global Elemental Fluorine Market, By Form

• α-Fluorine

• β- Fluorine

Global Elemental Fluorine Market, By Application

• Metallurgy

• Glass & Ceramics

• Electronics & Semiconductor

• Polymer & Processing

• Nuclear Fuel

• Others

Global Elemental Fluorine Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Elemental Fluorine Market

• Pelchem SOC Ltd.

• Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd.

• The Linde Group

• Solvay S.A

• Navin Fluorine International Ltd.

• Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

• Advance Research Chemical Inc.

• Others

